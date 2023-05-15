Huawei Watch 4: line should receive feature that allows you to monitor diabetes levels

To deliver an acceptable result, the Huawei Watch 4 must be based on more than 100,000 hours of monitoring the blood glucose level of users who participated in a study in the last decade.

The executive also highlighted that anyone will be able to participate in the initial test of the resource, which, for obvious reasons, will be limited to the Chinese market.

I am very happy to share with you one of our latest achievements in the field of health. Since 2013, Huawei has been working with medical institutions to provide a blood sugar assessment feature, and we are making progress in this segment.

In a post shared this weekend, Huawei CEO Yu Chengdong confirmed that the Huawei Watch 4 line should be equipped with technology that allows assess the user’s blood sugar levels .

The executive also explained that the Huawei Watch 4 will use a non-invasive method to deliver this blood glucose measurement. For this, the watch must unite aspects such as heart rate, pulse wave characteristics and even blood oxygenation to deliver a result close to the expected.

Furthermore, he made it very clear that this product is not a medical device and all data is just a reference. Another point that needs to be mentioned includes that the feature is in testing, and any Chinese over 18 years old can sign up.

The data collected by the watch must be evaluated by a third party company. The program must measure the level of accuracy of the resource, and the device data must be constantly compared with those obtained by professional devices.

At the end of the process, the Huawei Watch 4 should display warnings to users and alerts when the blood sugar level is higher than expected.

For now, more details about the feature have not yet been revealed, nor do we know when the feature will be released outside of China. In any case, blood glucose measurement is a considerable advance in the smartwatch market, something that increases pressure against Apple and other manufacturers.