Huawei Watch 3 Pro: exquisite design and powerful features for the new Apple Watch rival

Today has been a great day for the Asian manufacturer. In this way, they have surprised us with the Huawei Mate Xs 2, the new folding phone of the firm and that is committed to a design and technical characteristics beyond any doubt. And now it’s the turn of the Huawei Watch GT 3 Prothe most powerful smart watch to date and which aims to become the best alternative to the Apple Watch of the giant of the bitten apple.

It is true that the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro was presented in China a few weeks ago, but now they have just announced its global launch. And we already anticipate that this new smartwatch arrives loaded with functions.

This is the impressive Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro

To begin with, this model bet on a much more premium design, using noble materials to offer a high-end product. In this way, the 46 mm Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro will have titanium finishes, while the 43 mm version will have ceramic finishes.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro Design huawei

The aesthetic differences between the two are minimal beyond the material used for its construction, finding a rotating crown on the side and a sapphire crystal that protects the screen.

Moving on to the multimedia section, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro screen The 46mm model has dimensions of 1.43 inches, while the 43mm model has a 1.32-inch screen. In both cases, they opt for AMOLED technology to offer the best user experience, being able to see any content in very bright environments.

Following with the technical characteristics of the Huawei Watch GT 3 Proto say that this model has 4 GB of internal memory so you can download music and listen to it without having to use your mobile.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro Versions huawei

Highlight that the new Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro has the latest version of HarmonyOSan improved interface that will allow you to access all kinds of apps through Huawei’s AppGallery, although everything will be done through the mobile phone (it is compatible with iOS and Android).

How could it be otherwise in a premium smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro boasts of over 100 training modes. Highlight some features, such as its Smart Race Plan, a tool that takes into account your physical condition and training history to achieve the best results.

It also has all kinds of sensors to monitor health. This includes a 24-hour heart rate monitor, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), body temperature, GPS, altimeter, barometer and more sensors so you can accurately monitor every last step.

By last, The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro boasts an autonomy of up to 14 days for the 46 mm version and up to 7 days for the 43 mm model. Its price? Both models will arrive in Europe in the coming days at a price that starts at 369 euros

