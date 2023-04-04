Huawei Watch 3 and GT 3 get new watch face, performance and security improvements, and more

Huawei already updated the Watch GT 3 with Harmony OS 3 in February and now it is releasing new updates with security improvements for more models. According to HuaweiCentral, this is an unprecedented measure for the brand’s smart watches, as updates usually only bring new functions and not additional security packages.

As we can see in the images, the new update brings the February 2023 security patch to the global version of the Huawei Watch GT 3. In addition, it still integrates new watch faces, optimizations for Harmony OS 3, optimized data synchronization with the cell phone.

The new dial for the watch is called Kaleidoscope and it reacts according to the rotation of the smartwatch’s digital crown.

It is interesting to mention that the Huawei Watch 3 also received the same update, which may indicate an effort by the Chinese to keep its smart watches with the latest security definitions, as is already the case with its smartphones.