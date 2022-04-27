Huawei wants to circumvent the US ban and could do so with a new brand

The ban that hit Huawei in 2019 has had devastating consequences for the house in Shenzhen, which in a few months went from being one of the leading exponents of the mobile world to becoming a reality practically on the margins of this sector. Honor also had to distance itself from the former parent company in order to continue to operate on the market with products suitable for the international public, which in recent months has allowed it to return to the field even with very high-end solutions.

In reality, even Huawei has not given itself completely lost and, between the development of its operating system HarmonyOS and the return of the P50 series, he tried to continue to propose his smartphone philosophy, although not without some great difficulties. It is useless to hide it: the inability to develop their own SoCs to access the 5G modem and to be able to count on Google services have had a devastating effect on the attractiveness of its products and it seems that Huawei is considering a solution to completely overcome most of these problems.

HI NOVA, THE BRAND TO OVERCOME THE BAN

We are still a long way from witnessing the return of the Kirin family SoCs, however it seems that Huawei is studying a plan that will allow it to circumvent US sanctions at least as regards the possibility of offering a complete Android user experience and no renunciation also on the connectivity front.

To do this, Huawei could bet on a new brand launched in China in 2021, whose name is certainly familiar to all fans of the Shenzhen home. The brand in question is called in fact Hi Nova and at the moment it is controlled by the China Post, therefore not directly attributable to Huawei, even if the two companies signed a collaboration agreement in 2019.

The new Hi Nova 9 Pro, the twin of Huawei Nova 9 Pro

What is behind this collaboration is easy to understand, since Hi Nova’s products are smartphones that exactly reflect the specifications and aesthetics of some Huawei products of the Nova series, such as the Nova 9 Pro which is literally reincarnated in Hi Nova 9 Pro. Unlike the original, the Hi Nova version is equipped with the 5G variant of Snapdragon 778Gthus overcoming one of the obstacles mentioned above.

Obviously the Chinese version of Hi Nova 9 Pro is not equipped with Google services due to the market in which it is distributed, but any international version should have no problems in receiving the necessary certification. In short, Hi Nova could be a solution to bring back the smartphones designed by Huawei all over the world without Huawei distributing them.

AN OPERATION NOT DISCOUNTED

It must be emphasized that the operation is not so simple and immediate, as it is necessary to take very well thought out measures in order to avoid that Hi Nova can also be sanctioned or that the interaction between the two realities can violate the ban imposed on Huawei. That probably won’t happen until the control of the two companies will remain separate (but digging deep always returns to government control) and the movement which takes place between Huawei and Hi Nova will continue to be unidirectionalthat is with technologies and designs studied by the first granted to the second to be integrated into its products.

In short, the mechanism seems clear: Huawei creates most of the elements that characterize the product and Hi Nova takes it upon itself to complete it with hardware not accessible to Hauwei and the latest Android version, and then market it under its name. It will be interesting to understand if this will lead to the debut of Hi Nova on western markets and if a similar relationship also exists towards the new Honor.