huawei updates its popular watch fit with specific news

The Chinese firm has had to turn fully into alternative segments to the smartphone as a result of the vetoes imposed by the North American authorities. If Huawei was already one of the main manufacturers of wearables, now its offer is broader and more recognized than ever. There is no more to see the Huawei Watch Fit that we met last year, a watch that has set a trend this year, due to its original design, which has not been limited to copying the Apple Watch, but has stretched it in size. Now this model has a second generation that only improves very specific aspects.

What changes in this model?

Well, the truth is that at a technical level there are no changes, basically in the hardware specifications, but we did find some news at the software level. Basically the novelty is that now they are 97 sports and sports activities that you are able to follow This bracelet. Now in fact it is also able to follow our skipping rope. On the other hand, it is a watch that comes mainly with news regarding the models and finishes available. Now we can buy it in both red and pastel blue, thus adding to the original color range. Otherwise we find the same specifications as its predecessor in the range.

It is a smartwatch that has a 1.64-inch AMOLED screen, which is characterized by having an elongated, panoramic appearance, with a resolution of 280×456 pixels. This has everything we can ask of a good smartwatch, such as GPS connectivity, as well as a heart rate monitor to measure our heart rate. It is also capable of monitoring the level of oxygen in the blood. Another great feature is that it has NFC, so we can pay with it in stores as if it were just another bank card. In addition, it incorporates a microphone to be able to use the assistant.

It can be submerged up to 50 meters, so we can bathe with it without problem. The battery has a good capacity of 10 days, so unlike many other watches of this type we will not have to go through the charger every day. At the moment this new model, which as you can see is quite similar to its predecessor, will be on sale in China, for a little more than 100 euros to change. It is to be hoped that it will not take long to be released in our country.

