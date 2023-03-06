Huawei under investigation for alleged tracking of visitors during MWC 2023

Huawei is in the spotlight with its presence at MWC 2023, an annual conference that brings together the main technology companies with new products and services, but the Chinese giant did not draw attention due to the launch of a new cell phone. Instead, the manufacturer is accused of tracking visitors to the fair which took place in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Before leaving the company’s booth, invited people should return the badges provided for identification during the Huawei exhibition, but some “leakers” took the accessories with them after the event. Visitors noticed that the objects had containers that held circuits capable of tracking the user’s location.

Rolf Werner, Nokia’s senior vice president in Europe who recently left his role at Huawei, revealed one of the discovered circuits in an interview with the site Light Reading released last Thursday (02). The device apparently used Beacon technology, which allows it to track locations at distances of up to 70 meters. - Advertisement - Huawei said in its terms that the badge used radio frequency (RFID) and Bluetooth technology to “collect real-time location and residence time information from guests”, adding that the device would only serve to “analyze guests’ general interests in products for improve our quality of service.” Realme GT2 Pro: the Realme gamer family raises the bar with a plus in power, photography and screen

A Huawei spokesman said in a statement that “the Huawei card is only used at the booth and must be returned when visitors leave”, so “there is no need to track the location”. The GSM Association, the global organization responsible for the MWC, commented on the case: “Of course, some vendors require booth visitors to remove their competing brand badges for obvious reasons, but the suggestion of tracking devices is a serious allegation. We are looking into this but do not have any details to share at this time.”