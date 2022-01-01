Huawei, the turnover drops dramatically in 2021: -29% compared to 2020

The ban, we recall, prevents US companies, or companies based mainly on US technology, from having commercial relations with the Chinese giant. The main reason is that the company is considered a national security risk, because there is a fear that the Beijing government will oblige it to conduct security operations. international espionage and data theft . Huawei has always denied any accusation by saying that it has never done anything to undermine the trust of its users, but the point is that, from the US point of view, there is no way to be absolutely certain that it will not do so in the future. .

The sector that has suffered the most from the blow, predictably, is that of smartphone, while that of telecommunications equipment remained substantially stable. There are no more precise details because Huawei is not listed on the stock exchange and therefore is not required to disclose them. However, it is worth remembering that at the end of last year the giant sold its secondary brand Honor, and that despite everything it remains one of the largest suppliers of network equipment in the world.

Huawei’s shift CEO says the company has worked very hard to remain relevant in the market despite restrictions and limitations. We have seen an expansion into other sectors (both consumer electronics and automotive) and also some smartphones, but without 5G connectivity or Google services, therefore an interest concentrated mostly in the national territory. HarmonyOS, the alternative operating system to Android, is now installed on approximately 200 million devices.