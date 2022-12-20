Huawei sues store that used its brand to sell counterfeit headphones

The company requested that the Chinese authorities seize the counterfeit products and apply the appropriate penalties to the seller, something that has already been done this week.

Huawei points out that none of the headphones marketed by Zhang Moumou belong to its product catalog, and he may have profited around 4.06 million yuan from the illegal practice.

Huawei sued a marketplace store that sold more than 33,000 units of counterfeit headphones in China 🇧🇷 According to the available documentation, the seller stamped the company’s brand on generic devices to increase their profits.

The Court acknowledged Huawei’s claim and added that the use of the company’s name on products sold on the internet also infringes the right to use a trademark.

Therefore, the court condemned the store and its owner, in addition to imposing a fine of 403,000 yuan for “economic losses and reasonable expenses”.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that Huawei has acted in conjunction with authorities to denounce counterfeit products. The company says it takes its intellectual property seriously, and these sellers damage its image by even exporting these devices of dubious quality.