Huawei stands up to the MacBook with a good, nice and cheap laptop

Since a week ago it was quite clear that huawei preparing for the arrival of a new laptop. A new model with a 16-inch screen was expected, but this has not been the case (at least for now). Of course, the team presented does have the integrated panel as one of its protagonists, something that also happens with the price that is very interesting.

The equipment maintains the design that is usual in the Asian company’s laptops, which makes it attractive, since it includes very smooth lines combined with aluminum. With a silver-colored finish, it should be noted that it has some elements that make it similar to the rest of the models in the range to which it belongs -such as, for example, that it has ports usb type c for fast charging 65W that it offers in equipment. But, curiously, it has some characteristics that make it different.

A solvent hardware in this laptop

The Huawei MateBook 14 has an eleventh generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor that is more than enough for you to be more than sure that you will be able to use all kinds of software (including the multimedia content editing software itself). In addition, it has more than enough 16GB RAM which is obviously much more than is currently needed to make Windows 11 work perfectly. To all this, we must add that it has storage SSD with a 512 gigabyte disk, so it has no fault in terms of its components.

The screen is another of the novelties of this computer, since it is not tactile (which allows it to lower its price as we will see later). The dimensions are 14 inches and its resolution is 2,160 x 1,440 pixels. This ensures that everything looks perfectly and, in addition, it has two details that are very important. The first is that it includes an aspect ratio of 3:2, which is ideal for displaying multiple windows at the same time with a good experience. Besides, its ability to display images with realistic color is remarkable, since it is capable of displaying a 100% sRGB spectrum.

Good autonomy and better price in this Huawei

In the first case, it should be noted that the integrated battery is of 56Wh, which allows a use of over 10 hours without restrictions, so it complies both in the personal and in the professional field. By the way, it is crucial to mention that this Huawei MateBook 14 has two USB ports and a headphone jack.

Finally, it should be noted that the laptop we are talking about has a starting price (first in China, but it is certain that the equipment will be launched in other regions such as Spain), of about 5,399 yuan, which is only €779. A most sensible amount considering everything it offers, where there is no lack of fingerprint reader and stereo sound.

