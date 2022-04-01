HUAWEI Sound Joy is Huawei’s first portable speaker designed in collaboration with Devialet, offering its users sound quality thanks to its four-speaker system. With a 8,800 mAh battery, it offers up to 26 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Thanks to its IP67 protection it is resistant to water and dust, allowing users to enjoy an enhanced outdoor acoustic experience. Everything HUAWEI has presented at MWC 2022:

HUAWEI Sound Joy: Huawei’s first portable speaker

HUAWEI PixLab X1: Huawei’s First Multifunction Laser Printer

HUAWEI MatePad: The new tablet with HarmonyOS

HUAWEI MatePad Paper: Huawei’s first e-ink tablet

HUAWEI MateStation X: All-in-one desktop with Real Color FullView display

HUAWEI MateBook E: Huawei’s first OLED notebook offers a new 2-in-1 experience

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro (2022): Huawei’s most powerful laptop is renewed

HUAWEI introduces its “Super Device” technology

In the Spanish market, it is already available in two colours: a daring green color and the timeless classic black.