HUAWEI Sound Joy is Huawei’s first portable speaker designed in collaboration with Devialet, offering its users sound quality thanks to its four-speaker system. With a 8,800 mAh battery, it offers up to 26 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Thanks to its IP67 protection it is resistant to water and dust, allowing users to enjoy an enhanced outdoor acoustic experience. Everything HUAWEI has presented at MWC 2022:
- HUAWEI Sound Joy: Huawei’s first portable speaker
- HUAWEI PixLab X1: Huawei’s First Multifunction Laser Printer
- HUAWEI MatePad: The new tablet with HarmonyOS
- HUAWEI MatePad Paper: Huawei’s first e-ink tablet
- HUAWEI MateStation X: All-in-one desktop with Real Color FullView display
- HUAWEI MateBook E: Huawei’s first OLED notebook offers a new 2-in-1 experience
- HUAWEI MateBook X Pro (2022): Huawei’s most powerful laptop is renewed
- HUAWEI introduces its “Super Device” technology
In the Spanish market, it is already available in two colours: a daring green color and the timeless classic black.
