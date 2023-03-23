5G News
Huawei reveals how it has overcome US sanctions in the last three years

Huawei

Published on

By Brian Adam
The Chinese technology company Huawei has revealed in a report published by the Chinese press how it has managed to overcome the US sanctions imposed in recent years.

The sanctions, issued during the Trump administration three years ago, were justified by concerns about the company’s alleged ties to the Chinese military.

Huawei overcame US sanctions by redesigning components and its approach

Huawei has managed to overcome US sanctions by redesigning components and shifting its focus towards business solutions. The corporation is working on the development of an artificial intelligence platform and has invested a large amount of resources in research and development.

The detail of Huawei’s new reality was described in detail by the South China Morning Post newspaper, citing statements by the company’s founder, issued last month.

Component redesign

The company redesigned 13,000 components and 4,000 circuit boards in the past three years to overcome the sanctions, according to Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei’s speech at a conference in February. The production of spare parts using domestic resources has “stabilized” the production of circuit boards.

Focus on business solutions

With US sanctions hurting its previously lucrative smartphone industry, Huawei is now focusing on enterprise solutions. This mainly consists of helping traditional sectors to digitize their processes. The corporation invested $23.8 billion dollars in research and development during 2022 and is working on the development of an artificial intelligence platform.

Ren Zhengfei’s speech

Huawei’s founder delivered a speech in February to express his gratitude to the general public and academics who helped the company find solutions to its technological problems. During that instance, he stressed that he supported Western technology when he was younger and continued to admire it when Huawei started, until disputes with the United States broke out.

Zhengfei also stated that OpenAI and Microsoft would not be the only dominant players in the field of artificial intelligence. The sector will soon require more computing power, which will increase demand for Huawei products, he stated.

Although Huawei’s future in the global technology market remains uncertain, the company continues to seek innovation and new solutions to overcome the restrictions imposed by the United States.

