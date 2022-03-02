Huawei renews its emblematic laptop to compete with the MacBook Air

Yesterday we showed you all the news that the Asian manufacturer had brought to the largest telephony fair. And it is that, as expected, Huawei took advantage of MWC 2022 to show its main teams for 2022. Although it seems that they kept an ace up their sleeve: a new Huawei MateBook 13.

In this way, the Shenzhen-based manufacturer has just officially announced a very cheap new version of the MateBook 13, one of the best selling Huawei laptops. This first model hit the market in 2020, and the new version boasts very similar features, although it dispenses with the touch screen that the first model does integrate to reduce its price to about 741 euros at the exchange rate.

More details of the new Huawei MateBook 13

Otherwise, this Huawei’s new MateBook 13 has the same features as the model that hit the market in 2020. We will start by talking about its powerful 13-inch screen with 2K resolution and a frameless design to offer a very compact product that is perfect for use anywhere.

enlarge photo Huawei Mate Book 13 Huawei Mate Book 13

Besides, his 3:2 aspect ratio and 88% screen-to-front ratio They make it boast a minimalist design that is very reminiscent of the MacBook Air of its great rival Apple.

As we told you, in this case we lose the touch functions, but in return its price is reduced. Highlight the brushed aluminum finishes with sandblasting technology to offer a very pleasant touch. And considering that it has a weight of only 1.3 kilograms and a 14.9mm thickness, It is clear that it is a perfect product to work wherever you want.

When we lift the hood of this laptop we will find a Intel Core i5 processor that comes accompanied by 16 GB of RAM to ensure the best user experience. To this must be added the 512 GB of storage through its SSD to offer more than decent performance and response times.

Regarding the price and launch date, the company has confirmed that its new Huawei MateBook 31 from 2022 It will hit the Chinese market on March 4 at a price of 5,199 yuan, about 741 euros at the exchange rate.

Now all that remains is to wait for the Asian firm to confirm that this powerful laptop will reach other markets, although at the moment they have only confirmed that the MateBook 13 2022 can only be purchased in China. Although, taking into account that its range of solutions usually lands in the European market, it will only be a matter of time before this model reaches our country.

