HUAWEI removes the LEICA brand from the back of the P50 series

These are difficult times for HUAWEI and, apparently, the company is making changes to its product catalog. Since the beginning of this year, the Huawei P50 Pro has been on sale in Spain and also in other global markets. However, now, suddenly, the phone has disappeared from the HUAWEI Spain website. Why has that happened? We don’t know, but it might be related to the design changes HUAWEI is making to the P50 series. The Chinese manufacturer has removed the LEICA brand on P50 devices. Images showing the back of the device on HUAWEI website in some regions where it has not been recalled no longer show the LEICA inscription under the camera.

Before

The end of the association with LEICA

At the presentation of the HUAWEI P9 in April 2016, the Chinese manufacturer announced the collaboration with the German camera manufacturer Leica, which was an important step for HUAWEI in smartphone photography. HUAWEI has become increasingly irrelevant in the global mobile phone industry since the company was forced in 2019 to ditch Google apps and services, as well as 5G-capable chips and other American technologies (such as the Gorilla Glass protection). Although the cooperation with Leica continued until 2022, recently the German camera manufacturer has started a collaboration with Xiaomi, ending the partnership with HUAWEI. The specifications of the phone have not changed and the company has only removed the logo on the device. We do not know if any changes have been made to the camera software.