Huawei releases Spatial Audio compatibility update for older phones

A Huawei launched a update which takes the resource of Spatial Audio for some of your devices released in previous years. In this sense, top-of-the-line devices from past generations will be able to access the resource provided by headphones. FreeBuds Pro 2. Are they: Kill 40E;

P40 P40 Pro; P40 Pro+;

Mate 30 (4G/5G); Mate 30 Pro (4G/5G); Mate 30 RS Porsche Design;

Kill Xs.

The headphones were launched by the manufacturer in June last year in the global market with a variety of features that include up to 47 dB noise cancellation. At the time, he arrived to compete with models like Galaxy Buds Pro 2 It is AirPods Pro 2. Previously, cell phones compatible with the spatial audio option were the main variants of the P50 and Mate 40 lines. To access the function, the user must download version 13.0.0.120 of the plugin Audio Accessory Manager through AppGalery from smartphone.





Once you've done this, spatial audio will already be available among the manufacturer's headphone settings. In addition, there is a possibility that more devices will also become compatible with this attribute, but there is no confirmation from the Chinese company about this. Another point to take into account is that this update is only available for the Chinese versions, for now. Still, it is likely that the global variants will also receive this compatibility with the more immersive feature of listening to music. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2, in turn, is also available in Europe for purchase.