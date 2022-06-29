Huawei presents the MateView SE, its 75 Hz monitor for less than 200 euros

Huawei unveiled many products during its June 29 conference and among them is the MateView SE. It is a 1080p screen that relies on great respect for colors and its modularity to seduce. Its main argument is its price since it is sold from 159 euros.

Huawei is now well established in the monitor market with the MateView or the MateView GT. Today, a new member arrives in the family: the MateView SE. It was designed to be the manufacturer’s most affordable screen.

It’s about a 23.8-inch IPS LCD screen in 16:9 format and with a definition of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Interestingly, it has a 75Hz refresh rate, which we’re not really used to seeing on the market. It is also FreeSync compatible.

Huawei wants to offer a design screen at a low price

Huawei promises that the MateView SE will offer a pleasant image, in particular thanks to great respect for colors. The manufacturer indicates for example that the average Delta will be less than 2, which could be an argument for those who work in the image, such as photographers. He specifies that the MateView SE will have an eBook mode for more pleasant reading. For this, the temperature will be drastically lowered so as not to tire the eyes. We ask to see in real conditions.

The MateView SE has a design that aims to be minimalist, history to adapt to all setups. There is thus a very high screen / facade ratio (not specified but we must be close to 90%). We also note the presence of a modular foot which allows the slab to be pivoted in a vertical position. The latter is adjustable in height over 11 cm and tilts over 23 degrees.

Good news, the product does not have buttons to go to the settings, but a single joystick, much more practical.

A screen which, on paper, therefore seems correct, but relatively classic. To seduce, the Chinese brand is betting on the price. The base model (with an 8ms response rate) will be released at 159 euros. Another version with 5ms response rate will be sold 169 euros. Both monitors will be available from August.