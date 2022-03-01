Huawei presents the MateBook X Pro, its most advanced laptop

Huawei has taken advantage of the framework of the Barcelona fair to present the MateBook X Pro 2022, its most advanced ultraportable and surely the most outstanding of the catalog that the Chinese firm has for PCs.

Confirming that the MWC is a “mobility” fair and not a mobile one, we are seeing many (and good) laptops, see the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Book or the great deployment of Lenovo to update its entire catalog.

The MateBook X Pro 2022 wants to gain a foothold among them with a really attractive cover letter. It is built on a wedge-shaped aluminum chassis that fuses a minimalist aesthetic with a comfortable grip, in a slim and light design, measuring 15.5mm thick and weighing 1.38kg.

Surely the most prominent component is your screen. A 14.2-inch LTPS panel with a native resolution greater than 3K, 3120 x 2080 pixels. Its maximum brightness is 500 nits with support for DisplayHDR 400, its refresh rate is 90 Hz and its screen-to-body ratio is 92.5%. It offers multi-touch capability with 10 points of contact and is certified against eyestrain and annoying blue light by the TÜV Rheinland laboratory.

His hardware base It is the responsibility of an Intel Core i7-1195G7, a processor with four cores and eight threads and working frequencies of up to 5 GHz, which includes an integrated Iris Xe graphics. It is accompanied by 16 Gbytes of LPDDR4x memory and M.2 NVMe solid state drives up to 1 Tbyte. Huawei claims to have designed its cooling system to keep temperatures under control.

In the rest of the specifications, the six speakers that Huawei has mounted on this laptop, plus the four microphones and a 3.5mm audio jack. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and offers four USB Type-C ports for data, Display Port output, and charging for a 60Wh lithium-polymer battery.

Its keyboard is a backlit chiclet, it has a fingerprint sensor integrated in the start button and a touchpad with function Free Touch Gesture which allows users to take screenshots, start screen recording, and adjust screen brightness and playback volume with simple gestures. The MateBook X Pro 2022 preinstalls Windows 11 and will be available in Europe for €1,899.