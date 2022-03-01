Search here...
AndroidHuaweiTech News

Huawei presents the MateBook X Pro, its most advanced laptop

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Huawei has taken advantage of the framework of the Barcelona fair to present the MateBook X Pro 2022, its most advanced ultraportable and surely the most outstanding of the catalog that the Chinese firm has for PCs.

Confirming that the MWC is a “mobility” fair and not a mobile one, we are seeing many (and good) laptops, see the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Book or the great deployment of Lenovo to update its entire catalog.

The MateBook X Pro 2022 wants to gain a foothold among them with a really attractive cover letter. It is built on a wedge-shaped aluminum chassis that fuses a minimalist aesthetic with a comfortable grip, in a slim and light design, measuring 15.5mm thick and weighing 1.38kg.

MateBook X Pro 2022

Surely the most prominent component is your screen. A 14.2-inch LTPS panel with a native resolution greater than 3K, 3120 x 2080 pixels. Its maximum brightness is 500 nits with support for DisplayHDR 400, its refresh rate is 90 Hz and its screen-to-body ratio is 92.5%. It offers multi-touch capability with 10 points of contact and is certified against eyestrain and annoying blue light by the TÜV Rheinland laboratory.

MateBook X Pro 2022

His hardware base It is the responsibility of an Intel Core i7-1195G7, a processor with four cores and eight threads and working frequencies of up to 5 GHz, which includes an integrated Iris Xe graphics. It is accompanied by 16 Gbytes of LPDDR4x memory and M.2 NVMe solid state drives up to 1 Tbyte. Huawei claims to have designed its cooling system to keep temperatures under control.

Read:

Small parcel delivery robots, new Amazon patent

Huawei presents the MateBook X Pro, its most advanced laptop 32

In the rest of the specifications, the six speakers that Huawei has mounted on this laptop, plus the four microphones and a 3.5mm audio jack. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and offers four USB Type-C ports for data, Display Port output, and charging for a 60Wh lithium-polymer battery.

Its keyboard is a backlit chiclet, it has a fingerprint sensor integrated in the start button and a touchpad with function Free Touch Gesture which allows users to take screenshots, start screen recording, and adjust screen brightness and playback volume with simple gestures. The MateBook X Pro 2022 preinstalls Windows 11 and will be available in Europe for €1,899.

Previous articleUsers complain that in Gmail there are more emails in the spam folder than before
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Huawei

Huawei presents the MateBook X Pro, its most advanced laptop

Huawei has taken advantage of the framework of the Barcelona fair to present the MateBook X Pro 2022,...
How to?

Users complain that in Gmail there are more emails in the spam folder than before

You may have noticed that in recent days more emails have been sent to spam than in normal...
Android

Samsung confirms the death of the Galaxy Note

Rumors of the death of the Samsung Galaxy Note series have been circulating for years, but...
Apps

Instagram says goodbye to the IGTV app, it will no longer be…

After 4 years of independence and being somewhat removed from the main app, IGTV says goodbye to integrate...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.