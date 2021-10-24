Huawei presents its new smartphone HUAWEI nova 9: ​​new inspirations in photography and videos

Huawei today announced the launch of HUAWEI nova 9, your new smartphone designed for the younger generation. An adjective, “young” that large consumer brands use to sell mid-range mobiles in which the design of the terminal and the photography are enhanced.

In this case, we find a new smartphone, the HUAWEI nova 9 that has a four-camera system and its new functionalities related to video recording, opening up new possibilities when it comes to capturing users’ day-to-day moments.

The newest member of the HUAWEI nova family debuts with a high-end camera technology, including the RYYB (CFA) and XD color filter set. The camera’s hardware and software integration enables users to capture high-quality images and videos, even in low-light situations, making social media content instant, easier and more engaging. The curved infinity edge display and 120 Hz refresh rate, its powerful processor, long battery life and support for HUAWEI SuperCharge 66W fast charge speeds, only with the original HUAWEI charger guarantee a seamless experience for mobile game fans, while Device + smart collaboration capabilities facilitate synergy between the phone and other Huawei products.

Capture stories with the Ultra Vision camera

HUAWEI nova 9 features a powerful camera system 50 MP Ultra Vision, which allows you to take night photos, panoramas, portraits and close-ups, with high-quality images and almost professional clarity.

The four rear camera system also has a 50 MP Ultra Vision camera, with an 8 MP wide angle lens, a Macro camera and a depth sensor. It also includes a large 1 / 1.56-inch sensor and a high-light sensitivity RYYB CFA that collects 40% more light compared to a standard RGGB sensor. This enables users to capture sharp photos and videos even in low light conditions, allowing bright parts of the image to not be overexposed, while dark areas appear bright and in full detail.

In terms of operation, the camera hardware captures an image, and then the AI ​​software, Fusion Engine, is activated using multiple computational photography techniques to dramatically improve image detail and quality.

Innovation in vlogs to inspire everyday life

The way of communicating is changing. Nowadays, many prefer to do it through formats such as video, be it short videos, video calls, memes or vlogs. The latter is experiencing a boom, driven largely by the trend of sharing content on social networks in the day-to-day lives of users. For this reason, HUAWEI nova 9 has functionalities that adapt to the needs of the most demanding.

To meet the demand for improvements in the vlogging experience, HUAWEI nova 9 features a high-resolution 32MP front camera. Like the rear camera, it also supports 4K video capture and AIS (AI Image Stabilization) video stabilization, making it easy for users to capture “selfies” in high definition and without distortion.

Thanks to the continuous front / back recording, HUAWEI users can also record with both cameras without pausing the recording, this allows for greater fluidity and dynamism in their recordings and the storage of different pieces in a single file. In addition, simultaneous dual-view video recording allows users to show their reactions to events live or, if they want to show an overview image and details, they can capture a close-up and a wide angle at the same time.

Additionally, with the Petal Clip app, users can easily choose from a variety of templates and themes for their vlogs, or other content, before posting. Complicated editing processes have been streamlined by searching for videos and creating them in one click. To identify them, simply enter a keyword for the images or videos that you want to find in the Gallery and the device will identify any relevant matches.

New design

HUAWEI nova 9 arrives with a 6.57-inch curved screen with infinite edges and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, with a conical surface, minimizing the side bezels for a more immersive viewing. It can display 1.07 billion colors and features a 300 Hz touch sampling rate for enhanced touch responsiveness. These qualities, combined with support for full-travel DCI-P3 color, the display ensures a superior viewing experience with smooth images, vivid colors, and incredible cinema-like detail.

The HUAWEI nova 9’s own design is also a commitment to technological innovation and development, as it only measures 7.77mm thick and weighs 175g. The terminal arrives in a modern Star Blue finish, created with a new nebula touch glass manufacturing process that creates a unique texture and highlights the iconic camera module that is more pleasant to the touch and non-slip to the eye.

Power at your fingertips

Mobile gaming is a global phenomenon, which is why HUAWEI nova 9 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G mobile platform and uses Huawei’s own AI technology to intelligently prioritize tasks and optimize performance for an enhanced gaming experience. .

The powerful processor is complemented by a cooling system that combines VC Liquid Cooling and graphene for faster and more efficient heat dissipation. This means that the device can perform at full capacity and remain cool to the touch, even after hours of gaming or video playback. The device also supports the new Touch Turbo technology that enables more precise and responsive controls.

Whether for gaming or just browsing the internet, HUAWEI nova 9 offers an excellent 4300mAh battery life. Plus, downtime is kept to a minimum as the new smartphone supports HUAWEI SuperCharge 66W ultra-fast charge.

User experience improvements

HUAWEI nova 9 makes it easy to control multiple devices simultaneously thanks to Device +. The Device + tab, located in the upper right Control Panel, allows users to easily control or configure multi-device collaboration with other products, such as HUAWEI Vision, HUAWEI FreeBuds, HUAWEI MatePad, and HUAWEI MateBook.

With the distributed file system, HUAWEI nova 9 can also function as an external storage drive wirelessly connected to the HUAWEI MateBook.[2], which means that your chosen files can be accessed easily. Thus, when users are composing an email from their PC, they can attach their own images or files that are stored on their HUAWEI nova 9 smartphone.