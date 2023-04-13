Huawei presents headphones with a very particular design and great noise cancellation

- Advertisement -

Although it is true that the veto by the United States government has significantly damaged the telephone division of the Asian firm, Huawei continues to hold a dominant position in the headset and smartwatch market thanks to a family of the most complete equipment.

And now, they just announced the new Huawei Freebuds 5, a model with more vitamins and that arrives to renew the acclaimed Freebuds 5i, betting on a most particular , as well as features that guarantee the best sound.

Exquisite sound and ergonomics for the new alternative to Apple AirPods

To begin with, the Huawei FreeBuds 5 will arrive in Spain in the next few days at a price to be confirmed, but They are expected to be around 149 to 199 euros. And seeing its technical characteristics, it is a most interesting product.

We will start by talking about a design that can set trends. Huawei’s idea is not to offer with a futuristic look, but has taken into account all kinds of studies to create headphones that adapt to any ear canopy to guarantee absolute comfort.

A streamlined design with great ergonomics and reduces stress and pressuren so that wearing these headphones is not a hassle at all. And its finishes in high resistance polycarbonate and IP54 certification guarantees that they will be resistant to possible blows or falls, in addition to the fact that rain or sweat will not be a problem.

To this we must add ultramagnetic dynamic drivers with Bass Turbo technology to guarantee deep and powerful bass. We could not forget its integrated triple equalizer to eliminate discrepancies and offer an acoustic landscape to match the most demanding.

How could it be otherwise in such premium helmets, the Huawei FreeBuds 5 They boast noise through their external microphones, with the ability to capture external noise and cancel it, guaranteeing more immersive listening.

Finally, with support for all major high-resolution codecs for support 96 kHz/24-bit HD audio, these Huawei FreeBuds 5 have a range of up to 30 hours with the charging case. The firm has not indicated it, but we can calculate about 6 hours of autonomy with ANC activated, or 8 hours without noise cancellation before using the charging case.

In addition, they have a fast charge to last 2 hours of playback with 5 minutes of charging. At the moment we do not know the price, but in the next few days Huawei will confirm what these headphones will cost.

