HUAWEI PixLab X1: Huawei’s First Multifunction Laser Printer

HUAWEI PixLab X1 is Huawei’s first laser printer. It prints, scans and copies, making it perfect for both home and small offices. Features such as Pop-up Pairing, Open and Pair, Tap to Print and Remote Printing make it easy to use the printer together with Huawei phones and tablets. HUAWEI PixLab X1 is also the first printer in the industry to feature a toner cartridge slot design for easy pigment replacement. 👉🏻 Everything HUAWEI has presented at MWC 2022:

  • HUAWEI Sound Joy: Huawei’s first portable speaker
  • HUAWEI PixLab X1: Huawei’s First Multifunction Laser Printer
  • HUAWEI MatePad: The new tablet with HarmonyOS
  • HUAWEI MatePad Paper: Huawei’s first e-ink tablet
  • HUAWEI MateStation X: All-in-one desktop with Real Color FullView display
  • HUAWEI MateBook E: Huawei’s first OLED notebook offers a new 2-in-1 experience
  • HUAWEI MateBook X Pro (2022): Huawei’s most powerful laptop is renewed
  • HUAWEI introduces its “Super Device” technology
