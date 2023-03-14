Huawei P60 Series and Mate X3, ready to launch: that’s when they will be announced

- Advertisement -

The hypotheses made last week on the launch date of the new P60 series and the X3 folding have proved to be correct. Huawei has indeed confirmed that the presentation of its new smartphones will be held in China on March 23rd at 14:30, local time (07:30 in Italy). There would also be other new accessories on the way, probably Watch GT4, TalkBand 7 and FreeBuds 5.

The post published on the Chinese company’s official Weibo channel does not add further details but makes it clear that there will be something “circular”, probably the large rear camera of the Huawei P60, and something “folded”, the new generation of the foldable.

The presentation banner of the event published on WeiboTOP CAMERAS FOR HUAWEI P60 PRO

According to the latest rumors, the Huawei P60 series will consist of at least two models. In addition to the “basic” version, in fact, there should be a “Pro” version of which the company’s CEO, Richard Yu, has published a photographic sample in recent days. A photo that, if free from “tricks” or other post-production corrections, is decidedly surprising in terms of exposure, detail and cleanliness.

Photos taken with the Huawei P60 Pro

Huawei P60 Pro should integrate one rear camera with 50 MP Sony IMX888 main sensor flanked by one ultra wide angle with IMX858 sensorstill 50 MP The third sensor should be a 64 MP OmniVision OV64B with 3.5x magnification. For the basic version of the P60 there would be one 52MP main camera with IMX789 sensor always flanked by an IMX858. For the telephoto lens, however, there would be a 16 MP IMX351.

For both P60s, Huawei should have managed to use one processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 presumably a variant of the Snapdrgoan 8 Gen 2 without 5G connectivity due to the persistence of the ban imposed by the United States which will also continue to deprive them of Google services as well. The devices, in fact, will be based on Harmony OS.

TECHNICAL SHEET (ASSUED)

display: AMOLED 6.6″ Quad HD+, 120Hz

AMOLED 6.6″ Quad HD+, 120Hz chip: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 without 5G (also referred to as Snapdragon 8 Gen 2)

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 without 5G (also referred to as Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) operating system: .1 (debut), no Google apps and services

(debut), no Google apps and services connectivity: 4G – satellite connectivity is not excluded

4G – satellite connectivity is not excluded resistence IP68

IP68 rear cameras: 50MP main Sony IMX888 50MP ultra wide angle Sony IMX858 OmniVision telephoto (says 3.5x zoom)

drums: 5,000 mAh, charging 88 or 100 watts

WE KNOW LITTLE ABOUT THE MATE X3

As for the Mate X3 there is not much information. The announcement was initially scheduled for the MWC 2023, the Barcelona event which saw the participation of Huawei with its large stand. Of this foldable we only know that it could be equipped with satellite connectivity that will allow it to send and receive short text messages in the event of a lack of cellular signal.

The Huawei Mate X3 will replace the Mate X2, launched more than two years ago, equipped with a 6.45-inch OLED external display, an 8-inch OLED internal display, a Kirin 9000 5G processora 4,500mAh battery and a 50MP Ultra Vision main camera.