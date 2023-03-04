huawei p60 pro, first alleged shots of the periscopic telephoto

- Advertisement -

What you see in this article may be the first images from periscope camera of Huawei P60 Pro, the maximum exponent of the top range whose launch should take place shortly: an executive of the company itself published them on the Chinese social network Weibo.

Of course, the name of the phone was not explicitly mentioned, but it seems like a very easy association to make – partly because after the ban, Huawei’s smartphone portfolio is no longer too broad, partly because the P series is now without a refresh since 2021partly because outside the highest and most prestigious range it is difficult to find a periscopic camera, which appears to be of an excellent standard.

According to well-known serial leaker Digital Chat Station, one of the big news this year is expected to be that the periscope camera sensor, a 64MP Omnivision OMB, is expected to adopt the RYYB matrix instead of the more conventional RGB, a solution in which Huawei has believed a lot for years, to be precise since the days of the P30 Pro, but which it has stopped using more recently, from the P50 Pro onwards. According to the leaker, the company has been working hard to improve the zoomed image optimization algorithms.

As for the main camera, however, it should return variable aperture technology (ten steps between f/1.4 and f/4) that we saw on the Mate 50 Pro, which allows you to control the blur effect and depth of each shot. Summarizing what emerged today and integrating with previous rumors, the technical specifications of the device should be as follows, even if the picture is still rather incomplete:

Display: AMOLED, 6.6″, manufactured by BOE, QHD+ 1440p resolution (3,200 x 1,440 pixels), maximum refresh 120Hz

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, no 5G

Battery: 5,000mAh

Max Charging Speed: 88W

Cameras: 50MP main rear with Sony IMX888 sensor 50 MP ultra-wide angle rear with Sony IMX858 sensor rear 64 MP telephoto with OmniVision OMB sensor

4G connectivity, second generation emergency satellite, with added support for voice messages and short calls (and of course two-way text messages)

OS: HarmonyOS 3.1, no Google services