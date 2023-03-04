5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeReviewsPhone ReviewsHuawei P60 Pro, first alleged shots of the periscopic telephoto

Huawei P60 Pro, first alleged shots of the periscopic telephoto

Android

Published on

By Abraham
huawei p60 pro, first alleged shots of the periscopic telephoto
huawei p60 pro, first alleged shots of the periscopic telephoto
- Advertisement -

What you see in this article may be the first images from periscope camera of Huawei P60 Pro, the maximum exponent of the top range whose launch should take place shortly: an executive of the company itself published them on the Chinese social network Weibo.

Of course, the name of the phone was not explicitly mentioned, but it seems like a very easy association to make – partly because after the ban, Huawei’s smartphone portfolio is no longer too broad, partly because the P series is now without a refresh since 2021partly because outside the highest and most prestigious range it is difficult to find a periscopic camera, which appears to be of an excellent standard.

 

- Advertisement -

According to well-known serial leaker Digital Chat Station, one of the big news this year is expected to be that the periscope camera sensor, a 64MP Omnivision OMB, is expected to adopt the RYYB matrix instead of the more conventional RGB, a solution in which Huawei has believed a lot for years, to be precise since the days of the P30 Pro, but which it has stopped using more recently, from the P50 Pro onwards. According to the leaker, the company has been working hard to improve the zoomed image optimization algorithms.

As for the main camera, however, it should return variable aperture technology (ten steps between f/1.4 and f/4) that we saw on the Mate 50 Pro, which allows you to control the blur effect and depth of each shot. Summarizing what emerged today and integrating with previous rumors, the technical specifications of the device should be as follows, even if the picture is still rather incomplete:

The Pixel 7 is official and I couldn’t be happier with my Pixel 5

  • Display: AMOLED, 6.6″, manufactured by BOE, QHD+ 1440p resolution (3,200 x 1,440 pixels), maximum refresh 120Hz
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, no 5G
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Max Charging Speed: 88W
  • Cameras:
    • 50MP main rear with Sony IMX888 sensor
    • 50 MP ultra-wide angle rear with Sony IMX858 sensor
    • rear 64 MP telephoto with OmniVision OMB sensor
  • 4G connectivity, second generation emergency satellite, with added support for voice messages and short calls (and of course two-way text messages)
  • OS: HarmonyOS 3.1, no Google services

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Redmi Note 12S is almost around the corner: it will mount a MediaTek chip

redmi is preparing to further expand the already rich Redmi Note 12 family with...
Android

Google unveils a new Pixel Tablet screenshot… Via Keep

What you see just below is most likely a new screenshot from Google's Pixel...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.