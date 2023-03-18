Huawei P60: leaked poster confirms final design and new camera module

The main highlight is the large central ring with a metallic finish, where the smartphone’s main sensor should be positioned. See below that the edges appear to be curved, while the finish is highly flashy.

The material was shared by the well-known and reliable Digital Chat Station, and it confirms the presence of a new camera module in this year’s devices.

With a launch confirmed to take place next Thursday (23), the Huawei P60 and P60 Pro flagships had their final design confirmed in a new leak .

The Huawei P60 should be sold in three colors: white, green and pink, but the Pro variant could bring other even more attractive options.

The new smartphones should have a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultrawide camera and a 64 MP telephoto camera with a 3.5x optical zoom option. In addition, the XMAGE system promises to deliver very high quality photos.

Huawei has not taken a position on the leak of the material. Even so, taking into account everything that has been revealed so far, we know that the P60 should be announced with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, while the P60 Pro uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The smartphones must also have an OLED display produced by BOE that has a resolution of up to 2K and supports a rate of 120 Hz, and the battery is around 5,000 mAh and can support 100W charging.

What do you think of the design of the new members of the P60 line? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.