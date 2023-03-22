Huawei P60 and P60 Pro: global launch may take time to happen

With a Chinese launch scheduled to take place tomorrow, the new Huawei P60 and P60 Pro have aroused the curiosity of many western consumers. However, everything indicates that this audience will have to wait much longer to put your hand on a smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer.

According to information revealed by sources working within Huawei, the company even hopes to launch the new P60 and P60 Pro outside China, but the priority at the moment is to supply the domestic market with a large number of devices.

This justifies the lack of any promotional campaigns for the Huawei P60 on Twitter or other global channels. Currently, only the social network Weibo has received investment from the company to promote smartphones.