Huawei P60 and P60 Pro: global launch may take time to happen

Huawei P60 and P60 Pro: global launch may take time to happen

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Huawei P60 and P60 Pro: global launch may take time to happen
With a Chinese launch scheduled to take place tomorrow, the new Huawei P60 and P60 Pro have aroused the curiosity of many western consumers. However, everything indicates that this audience will have to wait much longer to put your hand on a smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer.

According to information revealed by sources working within Huawei, the company even hopes to launch the new P60 and P60 Pro outside China, but the priority at the moment is to supply the domestic market with a large number of devices.

This justifies the lack of any promotional campaigns for the Huawei P60 on Twitter or other global channels. Currently, only the social network Weibo has received investment from the company to promote smartphones.

Image/playback: Huawei P60 line.
In addition to the logistical difficulty that the company still faces because of US sanctions, Huawei also needs to adapt the software of the devices so that they can please the Western public.

We tested Pikmin Bloom on Android, the latest madness from Niantic and Nintendo a la Pokémon Go

The brand uses HarmonyOS in China, but in the global market the public prefers Android with EMUI. Another problem that the brand has been facing is the lack of Google apps and services and this is also something that needs to be worked around.

For now, Huawei doesn’t even talk about the global audience. Even so, it is interesting to note that the launch of the P60 line is being much more publicized than the previous generation.

This indicates that the Chinese manufacturer is close to returning to act more forcefully in the Chinese market after a long period “erased” by US sanctions.

