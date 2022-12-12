Huawei P60 and Mate 60: lines should use Qualcomm processors, says rumor

In both cases, the brand will only be able to activate the 4G connection on smartphones, since US sanctions prevent the Chinese company from launching devices with the new 5G network.

Commenting on the matter, leaker Wangzai said that the Huawei P60 and Mate 60 families should use the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors respectively.

Despite the various sanctions imposed by the United States, Huawei can resume a scenario of relative normality in 2023. This should make the Chinese manufacturer start working again with the Huawei P60 and Mate 60 lines.

Despite the source of the rumor saying that the P60 line will have an older processor from Qualcomm, many still believe that Huawei may change its mind and use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the models.

Some analysts add that it makes no sense for the company to use a chipset considered outdated in the first quarter of 2023.

- Advertisement -

As for the Kirin family chips, with practically zero inventory, it is very difficult for Huawei to use them in its devices. The company’s hope is to find a way to assemble its own processors without relying on US equipment.

Rumor has it that the development process is at an advanced stage, but nothing that can be released commercially yet.

Looking forward to the next Huawei releases? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.