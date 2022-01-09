Huawei P50 Pro: Global variant arrives on January 12 with some limitations

Huawei has announced the launch date of the global variant of the Huawei P50 Pro, which will take place on 12th of January.

The Huawei P50 Pro was announced in July last year in China, and is now preparing to land in the rest of the world, but it arrives with some differences from the Chinese version:

Carry EMUI 12 , instead of HarmonyOS 2, although the user experience should be similar

It will incorporate a chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, instead of the Kirin 9000 5G of the home version.

Although it may seem that the change of chip is beneficial, it must be taken into account that the Snapdragon 888 that the Huawei P50 Pro brings only supports 4G connectivity.

The reason for this absence is the veto of the United States government, which has put many impediments for Huawei to use 5G chips. Of course the phone it will not bring Google services either for this very reason.

As for the rest of the specifications, the Huawei P50 Pro measures 159 x 73 x 8.5 mm, weighs 195 grams and is waterproof (IP68). It has a 6.6 ″ OLED screen with 1228 x 2700 resolution and 120 Hz support.

The rear camera has been highly rated, consisting of a 50MP main camera (f / 1.8, OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera. On the front, a 13MP camera will come in a punched hole.

Inside, we will find a 4,360 mAh battery with fast charging at 66W and wireless charging at 50W. The price for the 8 / 256GB variant in China is 6,488 yuan (€ 895).