Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket: Prices have been leaked in Europe

The Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket will be launched on January 12 in Malaysia, which will mark the arrival of this phone to the global market.

These two new Huawei flagships will also arrive in Europe, and now the price of these two devices has been leaked.

A new leak reveals that he Huawei P50 Pro in Europe it will be priced at 1,199 euros and the Huawei P50 Pocket will be priced at 1,622 euros.

Huawei hasn’t announced any official release date for the Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pocket in Europe, but the announcement is likely to come soon.

The Huawei P50 Pro comes with a 6.5 ″ 120 Hz OLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G processor and a quad rear camera with a 50 MP True-Chroma camera (f / 1.8, OIS), a 40 MP True-Chroma camera ( monochrome, f / 1.6), a 13 MP Ultra Wide Angle camera (f / 2.2) and a 64 MP telephoto camera (f / 3.5, OIS), with AF. On the front, it has a 13 MP selfie camera with an f / 2.4 aperture.

Regarding the Huawei P50 Pocket, the phone has a folding screen and a clamshell design. The 6.9 “main display folds in and the auxiliary outer display has 1.04” for viewing notifications and other important information.

The Huawei P50 Pocket has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G processor and a triple camera system consisting of a 40 MP (f / 1.8) True-Chroma camera, a 13 MP (f / 2.2) Ultra Wide Angle camera and an Ultra camera. 32 MP (f / 1.8) spectrum. There is a 10.7 MP selfie camera to enhance photos from the front camera.



