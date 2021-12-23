Huawei P50 Pocket: This is the new folding smartphone of the Chinese giant

The Huawei P50 Pocket has been officially presented at an event that the Chinese giant has held a few hours ago in its native country. This terminal had already been leaked on previous occasions, but we did not know its full specifications, and we did not have the slightest idea about its possible price. These issues have been resolved after their presentation, so we are going to tell you all the details.

The first thing that catches the attention of the Huawei P50 Pocket is that we are facing a terminal that adopts a shell type design, with a fold horizontally and not vertically. This means that we have a line that reminds us, and a lot, of those mythical mobile phones that swept through the nineties. Huawei has shaped two different versions, a standard one that will be available in black and white colors, and another “premium” that will be finished in gold, and that it will have superior hardware specifications.

Going back to design, at the back we have two symmetrical circular spaces with different functions. The first houses a three-chamber setup, which we’ll talk about later, and the second mounts a screen that will allow us to execute simple actions, view notifications and control other aspects of the terminal without having to open it. This is an important detail, as it should help reduce wear on the hinge, and on the main screen.

The Huawei P50 Pocket is built in metal and finished in glass, which means that it offers the user a premium finish. On the front we have a flexible OLED-type panel with a “zero gap” termination, that is, it does not leave any kind of gap when the terminal is closed. How could it be otherwise, it is of the «all screen» type, and has a small circular island that is reserved for integrating the front camera.

Huawei P50 Pocket Specifications

Click to enlarge

After that first preliminary look at the exterior, we are ready to go in to review the specifications of the Huawei P50 Pocket. At the hardware level it is a true top of the range, but with a significant lack, and is that does not incorporate a 5G modem, which means it is limited to 4G. It’s a problem? As of today, we can say no in most cases, but it is true that it could affect its useful life if the 5G standardization continues to grow at a good pace.

Flexible OLED-type main screen with a size of 6.9 inches in 21: 9 format, a resolution of 2,790 x 1,188 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz (300 Hz touch sampling).

OLED-type secondary screen with a size of 1.04 inches, resolution of 340 x 340 pixels, refresh rate of 60 Hz (120 Hz touch sampling).

Snapdragon 888 SoC with octa-core CPU and Adreno 660 GPU.

4G LTE modem.

8GB-12GB of RAM (LPDDR5 type).

256GB-512GB storage capacity (UFS 3.1 type).

40 MP rear camera (main) with f / 1.8 aperture, 13 MP wide-angle secondary camera with f / 2.2 aperture and 32 MP “ultra spectrum” camera with f / 1.8 aperture.

10.7 MP front camera with f / 2.2 aperture.

4,000 mAh battery compatible with 40 watt fast recharge.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 LE connectivity.

Fingerprint reader integrated on the side.

Measurements and weight: 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2mm when closed, 170 x 75.5 x 7.2mm when open. It weighs 190 grams.

HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system.

The Huawei P50 Pocket will be available as a temporary exclusive to the Chinese market. The company has confirmed that it will subsequently reach other markets, but I can’t give you a specific date yet, so be patient.

As for the sale price, the base model equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity will cost 1,244 euros to change (without VAT), while the “Gold” version, which will have 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage capacity, will cost 1,522 euros to change (also without VAT). Before finishing, I leave you the video with the presentation, in case you want to see it.