Huawei P50 Pocket: competition for the Galaxy Z Flip with a new hyperspectral camera that captures more than meets the eye

Huawei arrives with a new folding to accompany its Huawei Mate X line that takes the opportunity to set foot in another division of folding phones, those that imitate the classic flip phones. Thus, if the Mate X was the competition of the Samsung Fold, the new Huawei P50 Pocket it becomes in direct competition with the Galaxy Z Flip or the Motorola Razr. But also, Huawei prints its DNA both in the processor and in the operating system.

In terms of design, we have a clearly family phone of the Huawei P50, with the rear cameras embedded in large circular areas protected with a single glass. Although in this case, one of the circles is an external screen, one that is visible with the mobile folded and that is also tactile. Ideal to check notifications and, of course, to take selfies because here we have a way to preview what we photograph. And to shoot from the external screen itself. Let’s see what else he has for us.

Huawei P50 Pocket data sheet

Huawei P50 Pocket Inner screen 6.9-inch foldable OLED

Ratio 21: 9

FullHD + at 2,790 x 1,188 pixels

120Hz refreshment

300Hz touch refresh

DCI-P3 Exterior screen 1.04 inch OLED

340 x 340 pixel resolution

60Hz refresh

120Hz touch refresh Processor 2.84 GHz Snapdragon 888 4G

GPU Adreno 660 Versions 8GB / 256GB

12GB / 512GB

NMCard tray up to 256GB

LPDDR5 / UFS 3.1 Rear cameras Main: 40 megapixels f / 1.8 PDAF

Angular: 13 megapixels f / 2.2

Hyperspectral: 32 megapixels f / 1.8 Frontal camera 10.7 megapixels f / 2.2 Battery 4,000 mAh

40W fast charge System HarmonyOS 2.0 Connectivity 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 LE

GPS / GLONASS / Galileo / BDS

USB type C 2.0 Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 170 x 75.5 x 7.2 mm

Folded: 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 millimeters

190 grams of weight Others Side fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers Price From 1,246 euros to change

A new, very compact folding and with the Huawei seal

The Huawei P50 Pocket lands with an interior screen 6.9-inch folding, an OLED with FullHD + resolution and 21: 9 ratio (2,790 x 1,188 pixels) that also has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch refresh of 300Hz. For the exterior screen we have a 1.04-inch circular OLED touch panel (60Hz, 120Hz) that is used to view notifications, preview selfies and other uses thanks to the HarmonyOS 2.0 with which this Huawei P50 Pocket is vitaminized.

The processor chosen is the Snapdragon 888 4G running at 2.84GHz, a chip that only provides 4G connectivity but also allows the battery to 4,000 mAh phone charge at max 40W. As for memories, we have a version with 8GB / 256GB and a higher version with 12GB / 512GB, both with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 memories. We also have a NMCard tray that supports up to an extra 256GB.

We arrived at the cameras and here we have the great surprise of the presentation, the presence of a camera that Huawei calls Hyperspectral and that, according to them, “adds new hyperspectral imaging technology to XD Fusion Pro to discover subtle details beyond visible light. Clearer and more accurate image restoration capabilities and stronger environmental perception create a more realistic atmosphere.This camera, with “fluorescent photography” also has macro focus at 2.5 centimeters, is 32 megapixels and has an f / 1.8 lens.

We also have 40 megapixels f / 1.8 for the main camera and 13 megapixels f / 2.2 for a super wide angle camera, thus closing the external camera equipment. And inside, in a hole in the screen itself, we have 10.7 megapixels with an f / 2.2 lens for more traditional video conferencing and selfies. And all this will be spiced up by the software included in the HarmonyOS 2.0 that powers the phone.

We close with the connectivity section indicating that the phone has dual SIM with 4G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS and USB type C 2.0. Unfolded, it has a length of 170 millimeters that remains at 87.3 millimeters when we close it, although then the thickness increases to 15.2 millimeters. And the weight of the phone is 190 grams. Huawei’s great design exercise with this P50 Pocket.

Versions and prices of the Huawei P50 Pocket

For now, the Huawei P50 Pocket will remain in China although it is not ruled out that it will start the path to full internationality. Meanwhile, we know that it is available in two RAM and internal storage options and in three colors: white, black and gold. We leave you with the prices for your country:

Huawei P50 Pocket 8GB / 256GB black or white : 8,988 yuan, 1,245 euros to change.

: 8,988 yuan, 1,245 euros to change. Huawei P50 Pocket 12GB / 512GB in gold: 10,988 yuan, 1,523 euros to change.

More information | Huawei