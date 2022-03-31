Huawei nova 9 SE, a mid-range with an exceptional camera

With an ever-increasing mid-range offering, smartphones continue to advance by leaps and bounds, as the Huawei nova 9 SE, which lands in our country targeting the younger generation of userswith some focused on consumption and content creation, and cheaper price ranges.

It is thus the latest addition to the already presented family of the Huawei nova 9, leaving a complete picture of these terminals:

Specifications nova 9 Series

huawei nova 9 Huawei nova 9 SE OS Android 11 with EMUI 12 Android 11 with EMUI 12 Screen 6.49 OLED screen with refresh rate up to 120Hz 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with refresh rate up to 90Hz Resolution FullHD+: 2,340 x 1,080 pixels FullHD+: 2,388 x 1,080 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Memory 8GB RAM 8GB RAM Storage 128GB of storage 128 or 256 GB of storage Frontal camera 32MP (f/2.0) 16MP (f/2.2) Rear camera Quad configuration:

·50MP (f/1.9)

·8MP wide angle (f/2.2)

·2MP macro (f/2.2)

·2MP portrait (f/2.4) Quad configuration:

·108MP (f/1.9)

·8MP wide angle (f/2.2)

·2MP macro (f/2.4)

·2MP portrait (f/2.4) connectivity Dual SIM, 4G/LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C Dual 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C Battery 4,300 mAh with 66W fast charge 4,000 mAh with 66W fast charge Price From 499 euros From 349 euros

Starting with your screen, we find a large 6.78-inch IPS panel with a FullHD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh ratecreated to offer an experience with smooth visuals, vivid colors and great detail thanks to its compatibility with the P3 color gamut.

Going inside, we will find a Snapdragon 680 processor, with quite adequate performance for all everyday tasks, as well as playing videos and games. So that, the only drawback of this terminal is the absence of support for 5G networkssomething that actually ends up translating into good news by allowing a quite remarkable adjustment to offer a more competitive price.

Although without a doubt the great attraction of the nova 9 SE lies in its quad camera system, made up of an impressive 108 MP main camera, accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens, a 2 MP Bokeh lens and a 2 MP macro lens. With more pixels, the 108MP Ultra High Definition main camera helps users better capture details and produce stunning HD photos.

Thanks to a larger sensor and advanced imaging technology, the smartphone delivers extremely sharp shots in High Resolution mode, even when triple zoomed. In addition, this phone features 9-in-1 pixel technology that combines pixel block data to form an ultra-large pixel, which, together with the large main camera sensor, ensures bright and clear images. even in low light conditions.

Thus, the nova 9 SE completes this camera system with a 16 MP wide-angle front camera with AI Beauty and enables automatic switching to Wide-angle mode when the phone is rotated from side to side from portrait position, making group selfies easy.

Regarding its battery, the phone has excellent autonomy thanks to its high-capacity battery. 4,000 mAh that, thanks to the 66W SuperCharge fast charging technology, will allow us to recharge up to 60% in just 15 minutes. In addition, we will also have the TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast Charge certification, which guarantees us a fast and safe charging experience to extend its useful life.

Availability and price

At the moment we can already find the Huawei nova 9 SE is available in the company’s online and physical stores, and will be incorporated into the brand’s usual points of sale such as Amazon or PcComponentes, with a retail price of just 349 euros for its three color variants Blue, White and Black.