Huawei Nova 11 Pro may launch with 108 MP camera and 100W charging

By Abraham
Huawei is preparing to launch the Nova 11 line and a new leak has brought interesting information, mainly on cameras about the most powerful version of the family.

According to rumors, the Huawei Nova 11 Pro should bring a 108-megapixel camera, a considerable improvement over its predecessor.

While the standard model should bring a camera module with a 50 megapixel main sensor, the Huawei Nova 11 Pro should take photography to a new level with several optimizations.

Rumors indicate that the Chinese manufacturer is using XMAGE algorithms to bring advances in cameras, promising to impress in the mid-range sector. Another highlight will be low-light photos, which should bring new technology to capture high-quality images in challenging light conditions.

In addition to the camera, Huawei is not going to forget about performance. The Chinese manufacturer must bet on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which despite not being Qualcomm’s most powerful platform, still brings high-level performance.

However, those who value fast charging will be interested in Huawei’s new handset. The Nova 11 should maintain the 100W charging speed of its predecessor, allowing it to complete the charge with just a few minutes of being plugged in.

Although Huawei has not yet announced an official date for the launch of the Nova 11 line, rumors suggest that the devices should be made official this month. The series should stand out for bringing advanced photography, a powerful processor and fast loading, with the Nova 11 Pro being one of the most complete premium intermediaries on the market.

