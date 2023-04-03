Huawei Nova 11 Pro may launch with 108 MP camera and 100W charging

Huawei is preparing to launch the Nova 11 line and a new leak has brought interesting information, mainly on cameras about the most powerful version of the family. According to rumors, the Huawei Nova 11 Pro should bring a 108-megapixel camera, a considerable improvement over its predecessor.

While the standard model should bring a camera module with a 50 megapixel main sensor, the Huawei Nova 11 Pro should take photography to a new level with several optimizations. Rumors indicate that the Chinese manufacturer is using XMAGE algorithms to bring advances in cameras, promising to impress in the mid-range sector. Another highlight will be low-light photos, which should bring new technology to capture high-quality images in challenging light conditions. In addition to the camera, Huawei is not going to forget about performance. The Chinese manufacturer must bet on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which despite not being Qualcomm's most powerful platform, still brings high-level performance.