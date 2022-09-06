Huawei Nova 10z launches with 64MP camera, Kirin chipset and 40W charging

In addition to announcing the new members of the Mate 50 line, huawei also launched a new mid-range smartphone in the Chinese market. We’re talking about the Nova 10z.
With a design that is very reminiscent of other smartphones from the company, the Nova 10z has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a hole to accommodate the 16 MP front camera.
In addition, the smartphone It still has a Kirin processor.and it works together with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.
At the rear, the Nova 10z has three sensors, the main one being 64 MP. It has an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens.
The smartphone has a fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band WiFi, P2 port for headphones and USB-C.
The battery capacity is 4,000 mAh and it supports 40W fast charging. Finally, the operating system is HarmonyOS 2.0.
- 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD resolution
- Display with hole
- HiSilicon Kirin Platform
- unreported RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- Fingerprint reader, 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-band WiFi, P2 and USB-C
- 4,000mAh battery with 40W charging
- HarmonyOS 2.0
Initially announced in China, the Nova 10z hits the market in black, silver and green. The official price is 1,599 Yuan (~BRL 1,184) for the 128GB version and 1,799 Yuan (~BRL 1,332) for the 256GB model.
