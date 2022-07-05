Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro: ultra-fast charging and 60-megapixel selfies to continue fighting in the mid-range

Huawei has just announced two new premium mid-range terminals, under the Nova sub-brand. It’s about the new Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Proquite similar to each other and with some other similarity with the past Huawei P50 of last year.

The Huawei Nova 10 are terminals with a refined design, processors Snapdragon 778G and some other photographic innovationlike the sensor like the 50-megapixel RYYB sensor in its main lens.

Technical sheet of the Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro

Huawei Nova 10 Huawei Nova 10 Pro Screen OLED 6.67″

FullHD+

120Hz

300hz touch OLED 6.78″

FullHD+

120Hz

300hz touch Dimensions and weight 162.18 x 73.91 x 6.88mm

168g 164.24 x 74.45 x 7.88mm

Snapdragon 778G 4G Snapdragon 778G 4G RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128 / 256GB 128 / 256GB Frontal camera 60MP f/2.4 60MP f/2.4

8MP f/2.2

8MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP f/1.9

8 MP f/2.2 UGA

8 MP f/2.2 UGA

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh 50MP f/1.9

8 MP f/2.2 UGA

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh Drums 4000mAh

66W fast charge 4500mAh

100W fast charge Operating system Harmony OS 2 Harmony OS 2 connectivity LTE

Wi-Fi ax

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

USB-C LTE

Wi-Fi ax

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on the screen Fingerprint reader on the screen Price 386 euros to change 486 euros to change

60 megapixel front camera

Huawei has introduced us to the successors of the Huawei Nova 9 from last year or, rather, from a few months ago. The new generation is not a radical change, but rather a refinement in some respects such as the module for cameras. It’s still pill-shaped, but now mounts three cameras in a slightly more traditional way.

The Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro are quite similar to each other, the main difference between them being that the standard model mounts the 6.67-inch screen, while it is 6.78 inches in the other model. The features are the same: Full HD+ OLED panel at 120Hzwith 300 Hz touch response, with the fingerprint reader under its surface and with the perforated front camera.

The Huawei Nova 10 Pro and the Huawei Nova 10

Now, said front camera varies between models. The Huawei Nova 10 mounts a single 60-megapixel front camera, perforated in the center. The Huawei Nova 10 Pro bets on the double front camerawith a 60-megapixel main sensor and a second 8-megapixel lens, perforated in the left corner.

From behind the terminals are indistinguishable beyond the few millimeters of difference in size. The module for the cameras takes on a special role for its design surrounded by a ring (which is gold in some finishes). Both mobiles mount the same configuration: 50 MP RYYB main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro

Both mobiles bet on the Snapdragon 778G in 4G versionwith 8 GB of RAM and storage versions to choose between 128 or 256 GB, although the pro model incorporates more battery and faster charging.

The Huawei Nova 10 mounts a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging, while the Huawei Nova 10 Por mounts a battery of 4,500 mAh with support for 100W fast charging. All this with a thickness of just 6.88 mm for the normal model and 7.88 mm for the Pro model.

Versions and prices of the Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro

The Huawei Nova and Huawei Nova 10 Pro are available in the colors black, silver, purple and green and two versions. At the moment we know its prices in China, which is where it has been put up for sale at the moment:

Huawei Nova 10 8 + 128GB : 2,699 yuan, about 386 euros to change.

Huawei Nova 10 8 + 256GB : 2,999 yuan, about 428 euros to change.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro 8 + 128GB : 3,699 yuan, about 486 euros to change.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro 8 + 256GB: 3,999 yuan, about 571 euros to change.

