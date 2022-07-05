HomeMobileAndroidHuawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro: ultra-fast charging and 60-megapixel...

Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro: ultra-fast charging and 60-megapixel selfies to continue fighting in the mid-range

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro: ultra-fast charging and 60-megapixel selfies to continue fighting in the mid-range
huawei nova 10 and huawei nova 10 pro: ultra fast charging
- Advertisement -

Huawei has just announced two new premium mid-range terminals, under the Nova sub-brand. It’s about the new Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Proquite similar to each other and with some other similarity with the past Huawei P50 of last year.

The Huawei Nova 10 are terminals with a refined design, processors Snapdragon 778G and some other photographic innovationlike the sensor like the 50-megapixel RYYB sensor in its main lens.

What is the curious function of the ephemeral mode of Facebook Messenger and how to activate it

Technical sheet of the Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro

Huawei Nova 10

Huawei Nova 10 Pro

Screen

OLED 6.67″
FullHD+
120Hz
300hz touch

OLED 6.78″
FullHD+
120Hz
300hz touch

Dimensions and weight

162.18 x 73.91 x 6.88mm
168g

164.24 x 74.45 x 7.88mm
191g

Processor

Snapdragon 778G 4G

The five largest moons of Uranus are incredibly similar to Pluto

Snapdragon 778G 4G

RAM

8GB

8GB

Storage

128 / 256GB

128 / 256GB

Frontal camera

60MP f/2.4

60MP f/2.4
8MP f/2.2

Rear camera

50MP f/1.9
8 MP f/2.2 UGA
2 MP f/2.4 bokeh

Apple Arcade prepares the return of three classic video games, and it’s bad news

50MP f/1.9
8 MP f/2.2 UGA
2 MP f/2.4 bokeh

Drums

4000mAh
66W fast charge

4500mAh
100W fast charge

Operating system

Harmony OS 2

Harmony OS 2

connectivity

LTE
Wi-Fi ax
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
USB-C

LTE
Wi-Fi ax
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
USB-C

Others

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Price

386 euros to change

486 euros to change

60 megapixel front camera

Huawei has introduced us to the successors of the Huawei Nova 9 from last year or, rather, from a few months ago. The new generation is not a radical change, but rather a refinement in some respects such as the module for cameras. It’s still pill-shaped, but now mounts three cameras in a slightly more traditional way.

The Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro are quite similar to each other, the main difference between them being that the standard model mounts the 6.67-inch screen, while it is 6.78 inches in the other model. The features are the same: Full HD+ OLED panel at 120Hzwith 300 Hz touch response, with the fingerprint reader under its surface and with the perforated front camera.

charging.jpg 450w, https://i.blogs.es/fb7858/nova10s/650_1200.jpg 681w, https://i.blogs.es/fb7858/nova10s/1024_2000.jpg 1024w, https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Huawei-Nova-10-and-Huawei-Nova-10-Pro-ultra-fast-charging.jpg 1366w" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Huawei-Nova-10-and-Huawei-Nova-10-Pro-ultra-fast-charging.jpg" alt="nova10s">

The Huawei Nova 10 Pro and the Huawei Nova 10

Now, said front camera varies between models. The Huawei Nova 10 mounts a single 60-megapixel front camera, perforated in the center. The Huawei Nova 10 Pro bets on the double front camerawith a 60-megapixel main sensor and a second 8-megapixel lens, perforated in the left corner.

From behind the terminals are indistinguishable beyond the few millimeters of difference in size. The module for the cameras takes on a special role for its design surrounded by a ring (which is gold in some finishes). Both mobiles mount the same configuration: 50 MP RYYB main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

Nova10pro

Huawei Nova 10 Pro

Both mobiles bet on the Snapdragon 778G in 4G versionwith 8 GB of RAM and storage versions to choose between 128 or 256 GB, although the pro model incorporates more battery and faster charging.

The Huawei Nova 10 mounts a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging, while the Huawei Nova 10 Por mounts a battery of 4,500 mAh with support for 100W fast charging. All this with a thickness of just 6.88 mm for the normal model and 7.88 mm for the Pro model.

Versions and prices of the Huawei Nova 10 and Huawei Nova 10 Pro

Huawei Nova 10

The Huawei Nova and Huawei Nova 10 Pro are available in the colors black, silver, purple and green and two versions. At the moment we know its prices in China, which is where it has been put up for sale at the moment:

  • Huawei Nova 10 8 + 128GB: 2,699 yuan, about 386 euros to change.

  • Huawei Nova 10 8 + 256GB: 2,999 yuan, about 428 euros to change.

  • Huawei Nova 10 Pro 8 + 128GB: 3,699 yuan, about 486 euros to change.

  • Huawei Nova 10 Pro 8 + 256GB: 3,999 yuan, about 571 euros to change.

More information | huawei

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra: Specifications and price

Xiaomi has finally presented to the world its new bet in the premium smartphone...
Mobile

Will the Xiaomi 12S family reach countries outside of China?

Xiaomi announced its partnership with camera brand Leica earlier this year, with the Xiaomi...
Mobile

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro: Technical specifications and price

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 12S series in China, which consists of the Xiaomi...
iphone

Using the iPhone in the rain or under water will be possible thanks to this patent

Sure, your phone is built to withstand some moisture, but that doesn't make it...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apps

Android Auto 7.9 is now official: the new beta version could increase the quality of the audio and can now be downloaded

A week after Android Auto hit 7.8 stable, the beta progresses to receive Android...
Editor's Pick

45 iconic movies in a minute: the viral tribute to film history

In difficult times for movie premieres, and in which millions of people chose to...

© 2021 voonze.com.