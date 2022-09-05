HUAWEI nova 10 / 10 Pro: Stylish design with an improved camera

- Advertisement -

today announced the launch of the HUAWEI nova 10 series, two new smartphones that respond to the needs and demands of younger consumers. The tenth generation inherits the characteristic of its predecessors, maintaining the well-known double circular ring design of the series, Star Orbit Ring. In addition, the capabilities of its front have been , which comes with new functions to allow nova users to express themselves without limits.

Detail and quality in portraits and dynamic photographs

HUAWEI’s nova series continues to lead in front-facing camera innovation. With HUAWEI Multi-Vision Photography, HUAWEI nova 10 Pro features a dual front camera. On the one hand, it integrates a 60MP ultra-wide-angle autofocus front lens that supports up to 100 degrees wide and 4K video quality, thus offering excellent resolution and light sensitivity. On the other hand, its 8 MP front camera for portraits stands out, as it supports 2X optical zoom and up to 5X digital zoom, allowing users to take portraits and close-ups with a higher level of detail. HUAWEI nova 10 Pro also features the industry’s first front camera that integrates Instant AF and Quad Phase Detection (QPD), where each pixel brings a better result to photography and focus. Compared to a common autofocus lens, it enables a 30% increase in focusing speed and up to 119% improvement in resolution for wide-angle images. If combined with the dedicated close-up and portrait camera and using autofocus on the main subject, close-up portraits can achieve up to a 150% improvement in resolution.

The HUAWEI XD Fusion image engine improves the composition and framing of photos in any type of setting, whether it is frontlit or backlit, and offers high dynamic range (HDR) images with multiple exposures to achieve the bokeh effect, which It helps users capture sharp, high-quality portraits even in close-ups with just one click. Thanks to the 0.7X~5X adjustable zoom, HUAWEI nova 10 Pro is capable of capturing images with different focal lengths, from 54mm portrait distance to 27mm wide angle, as well as 19mm ultra wide angle, providing excellent image quality from any distance to meet the needs of users when taking selfies. For its part, the rear camera of HUAWEI nova 10 Pro is equipped with a 50MP ultra vision lens. Additionally, it uses an RYYB color filter array and, compared to other common sensors, increases light input by up to 40%. It also supports Instant AF in combination with QPD and Zero Shutter Lag (ZSL) technology, resulting in quality photos even in low-light environments. Also, the AI ​​Snapshot function allows users to preserve every memory and moment easily. Dual-View Video, Follow Focus and 0.7X~5X Zoom Social networks have become platforms where users, especially the youngest, can express themselves and share their daily lives through photographs and, increasingly, videos. With the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro camera system, users can create any type of content without limitations. Thanks to the improvements in the autofocus of the two front cameras of the device, HUAWEI nova 10 Pro can intelligently change the focus of different subjects that are in the same frame of a video. On the other hand, the Showcase Focus function also allows you to clearly view your subjects in any situation, even indoors or in low light conditions. In addition, the user can use several cameras of the smartphone simultaneously, enjoying a more complete experience by having the possibility of interlacing the use of the front cameras with the rear ones to show reactions to events without the need to edit, as well as capturing picture-in-picture, which allows you to take a photo while recording video. In addition, with HUAWEI nova 10 Pro, you can capture all the details of the subject’s face, such as makeup or accessories. For outdoor shots with wide fields of view, users can freely adjust the zoom to easily record 0.7X~5X zoom videos, as well as take advantage of the dual autofocus capabilities of the front camera. Also, when the user wants to record subjects with the rear camera, HUAWEI nova 10 Pro has the Follow Focus function that follows the subject of the video, offering a clear image. Even if the subject disappears from the frame for an instant, focus will remain when it reappears in the frame without interruption. In addition, HUAWEI nova 10 Pro combines the functions of audio tracking, background noise suppression, and P3 wide color gamut. The nova 10 series also incorporates Petal Clip, an audiovisual content creation application that, with a single click, allows you to include moving photos, video stabilization, color grading, audio capture and editing technologies for the production of video content. high quality.

Elegant and light design

The HUAWEI nova 10 series inherits features from the previous generation, from which its well-known Star Orbit Ring camera module design has been maintained with improvements that make it more attractive. In addition, both terminals have a higher shine and a softer and silkier texture. HUAWEI nova 10 Pro has a thickness of 7.88mm and a weight of 191g; while HUAWEI nova 10 is much thinner and lighter, with thickness of 6.88mm and weight of 168g. Both models offer a great balance between performance and design, characterized by their comfort in hand. HUAWEI nova 10 series smartphones are available in Starry Silver, with the gold Star Orbit Ring for a more exclusive look, and in Starry Black, a more subtle and classic color. Both options arrive to satisfy the tastes of different styles of users. Whether to enjoy video games, watch videos or create content, HUAWEI nova 10 series smartphones stand out for the quality of their screens, capable of reproducing all the details. In this sense, the HUAWEI nova 10 series supports 1,070 million colors, a high refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a touch sampling frequency rate of 300 Hz, which favor a more fluid user experience in any activity and situation.

Improved fast charging and heat dissipation

To meet the demands of the most demanding users who want to be able to enjoy their smartphone all day long, Huawei continues to lead and innovate in fast charging technology. In this sense, HUAWEI nova 10 Pro supports HUAWEI SuperCharge 100W and is equipped with Huawei’s new Turbo Mode, which expands the limits of instant charging. And it is that in just 10 minutes the phone can be charged up to 60%, while the full charge is achieved in around 20 minutes. HUAWEI nova 10 Pro features next-generation VC liquid cooling, which allows heat to dissipate faster and more evenly. In addition, it has an AI technology that detects the temperature and hot spots on the surface of the phone and redistributes heat optimally, improving the user experience. In terms of gaming experience, the HUAWEI nova 10 series incorporates the new Touch Turbo 2.0 that allows users to access different functionalities simply by shaking the phone, thus improving the user experience. HUAWEI nova 10 series is also equipped with dual stereo speakers and features Histen ultra-wide sound field, so users can also enjoy a more immersive audio and video experience whether listening to music, watching movies or playing games. . The HUAWEI nova 10 series also supports Wi-Fi 6 and 4K QAM modulation, which enables faster data upload and download speeds with a theoretical maximum rate of up to 3.2Gbps, delivering super-fast and smooth downloads and a quick exchange.

AppGallery offers users the best applications

Thanks to AppGallery, Huawei’s application store, users will enjoy an excellent user experience on the HUAWEI nova 10 series. The new devices have a wide range of the best apps to cover all aspects of users’ daily lives. users, which also allow them to take advantage of the full potential of the hardware of the new smartphones.

For those looking for apps to fully enjoy the improved main front camera, AppGallery offers access to over 200,000 apps from 18 different categories, including photo & video, lifestyle, travel & navigation, games, finance, shopping, entertainment and more. much more. In addition, AppGallery can also be easily used on different devices, whether using a HUAWEI nova 10 smartphone in combination with a PC, Huawei smartwatch or tablet. Given the leading role of the user experience in AppGallery, Huawei also offers access to exclusive offers of applications and games, which is why the platform has experienced incredible growth in the last 18 months, with an increase of 147% in the number of applications integrated into the platform during 2021.