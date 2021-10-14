Huawei MatePad T10: this is how the tablet performs when playing Free Fire, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile

Return to my hands the Huawei MatePad T10. So as not to bore you with all the data, let’s review the things that are really involved when playing with the tablet. The screen is 9.7 inches with 1280 * 800 resolution. The weight is 797 grams considering the shockproof casing. Remember that this version is the Kids Edition, so it comes with this design and a stylus.

Checking the circuits of the MatePad T10, we have a Kirin 710A processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The latter can be extended to 512GB with a microSD card. The operating system is Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 customization layer.

A few more details to add are the WIFI 5, the USB-C and Jack ports, as well as the stereo speakers on both sides. The battery, by the way, is 5100 mAh.

I must point out that when recording I turned the volume to full, as well as the brightness, and activated the intelligent resolution for best results. I started recording with 64% and after an hour of recording the figure dropped to 53% and that I had the WiFi activated at all times.

At the time of recording, I realized that this grain on the screen does not do the device justice, because the quality is good, only that the resolution design is affected by the angle of the camera with which I recorded. This reminds me that it is advisable to view the screen directly, because the resolution is not the best if you see the screen at an angle. In the same way, this is detail of the panel itself because the gaming test of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro there was no problem.

As I have been doing with these videos, I will show two versions of the video game: one with low quality and the other with high quality.

HUAWEI MATEPAD T10 | Data sheet

Processor: Kirin 710A eight-core.

Kirin 710A eight-core. RAM: 2 GB.

2 GB. Storage: 32 GB internal and with MicroSD up to 512 GB.

32 GB internal and with MicroSD up to 512 GB. Screen: IPS 9.7 inches with HD + (1280 x 800 px).

IPS 9.7 inches with HD + (1280 x 800 px). Rear camera: resolution 5 Mpx.

resolution 5 Mpx. Front camera: resolution 2 Mpx.

resolution 2 Mpx. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5, WiFi, GPS

Bluetooth 5, WiFi, GPS Ports: 3.5 mm jack and USB C connector.

3.5 mm jack and USB C connector. Battery: 5100 mAh.

5100 mAh. Dimensions: 240.2 x 159 x 7.85 mm.

240.2 x 159 x 7.85 mm. Weight: 450 g.

450 g. System: Android version: Android 10 + Manufacturer layer: EMUI 10.1.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.