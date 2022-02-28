Huawei MatePad Paper, an e-book reader that outshines the Kindle

Huawei has been selling electronic tablets under the MatePad brand for years, but for the most part they have been Android devices with full color screens. A sample is the new model for the mid-range that we presented to you this morning. The Huawei MatePad Paper is another under the same brand, but very different, since it uses a electronic ink screen and Huawei’s HarmonyOS operating system.

On the outside, the Huawei MatePad Paper looks a lot like any other electronic tablet. It is a device of 10.3 inches with a screen-to-body ratio of 86%, native resolution of 1872 x 1404 pixels, 256 shades of gray and 32 lighting levels. It should offer a comfortable split-screen experience and facilitate, for example, simultaneous reading and note-taking with the stylus included with the tablet.

And it is that the Chinese company is marketing the device both for reading electronic books and for productivity tasks. This will help the Huawei M-Pencil, a stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a latency of just 26 ms, making it easy to replicate handwriting in real time.

Huawei also offers audio recording that works seamlessly with note taking, allowing users to leave marks on the audio to remember the most important parts. Those clips can be played simply by touching the mark. For this, it has four microphones with support to record voice notes and stereo speakers to play music, audiobooks or videos.

The Huawei MatePad Paper features an unspecified hexa-core processor, 4 Gbytes of RAM and 64 Gbytes of storage. It offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a fingerprint reader and a USB Type C port. Its 3,625 MHz battery promises up to four weeks of autonomy. One of the great advantages of using this type of electronic ink screen.

Another novelty is the use of the HarmonyOS operating system itself. Huawei MatePad Paper will be sold for 499 euros with the cover and the stylus included. It looks pretty darn good, outshining pure e-book readers like Amazon’s Kindle.