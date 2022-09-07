Huawei MatePad E Go, another attempt to refloat Windows on ARM

- Advertisement -

The E Go is an interesting device for those looking for a 2 in 1 of certain level with Windows. A new to revive the Microsoft system for ARM from what was at the time the first manufacturer to market a Windows 10 on ARM with the Matebook E 2019.

Tablets with Windows are not abundant. Actually, the offer is limited except for what comes from Microsoft itself with the Surface Go. (We’re leaving out the Surface Pros because that series already scales the laptop group.) Microsoft has spent a decade trying to position Windows on ARM without success. Apple’s success with the architecture change in favor of ARM should be a spur to Microsoft and its partners insisting. From Huawei comes a new proposal.

Huawei MatePad E Go



It is based on a tablet with 12.3-inch multi-touch IPS panel diagonal, with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It supports light pens and has a cover with a keyboard to increase productivity at the desk.

Inside there are news of interest with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. It is a SoC that should achieve higher performance than previous ARMs used for Windows tablets, while maintaining the good autonomy that this type of equipment has offered.

Its memory and storage capacity is not bad for a mid-range 2-in-1: up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512 GB PCIe SSD. The tablet features two USB Type-C ports and ships with a 65W USB Type-C charger. Your audio system includes a 3.5mm jack, stereo speakers and 4 microphones.



It also has a 13 MP main camera on the back, while the front camera for video conferencing is 8 MP. It has a fingerprint sensor built into the power button which always comes in handy for security tasks. Regarding wireless connectivity we see WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and optionally 4G-LTE on select versions. The Huawei MatePad E Go has dimensions of 284 x 184 x 8 mm and weighs 710 grams.

It pre-installs Windows 11 Home and is being marketed in China for a price in exchange for 600 dollars in a configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of capacity. A detachable keyboard and Huawei M-Pencil pressure-sensitive stylus are delivered with the tablet.