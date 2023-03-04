Huawei MatePad 11 2023 is homologated in China and could be released soon

The Huawei MatePad 11 2023 should arrive soon in the Chinese market with balanced specifications and a focus on cost-effectiveness, features that are usually present in the brand’s laptops. Although no official information has been released, there are rumors that point to the possibility of the model debuting in the 1st half of this year. According to an informant, the manufacturer approved at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), in China, a new device identified with the model number DBY2-W00, which could be Huawei’s next tablet. The document does not reveal the commercial name or availability and price, but confirms dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4 and 5 GHz).

For now, there is still no information about the possible data sheet of the laptop, but it is worth mentioning that its predecessor (the 2021 version) is equipped with the intermediate chipset Snapdragon 865 — octa-core of up to 2.84 GHz with 7 nanometer lithography — with the Adreno 650 graphics card (GPU) delivering enough performance for simple tasks. The expectation is that the 2023 model will continue using the Qualcomm platform, but with updating the chipset to a more recent version of the previous generation. We do not know when this tablet will be made official, but the registration with the Chinese body confirms Huawei's interest in launching this new generation in the country. See the registration document below: