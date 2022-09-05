HUAWEI MateBook X Pro (2022): The flagship laptop improves design and performance

- Advertisement -

today unveiled the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, the company’s laptop, completely revamped: smarter and lighter. The laptop debuts with a new magnesium alloy metal body and a more premium, tactile finish. It features a 14.2-inch HUAWEI Real Color FullView touch screen with ultra-small bezels, TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 3.0 certification with high display standards and hardware-level eye protection, and support for Universal Color Consistency technology. In addition, MateBook X Pro incorporates a number of innovative features such as the Super Device function and the Smart Conference function, all of which are ed to offer a completely enhanced user experience. The new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro will be available for sale in Spain in the premium version of magnesium alloy in the configuration of the 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of memory and 1TB of hard drive from September 3 in official Huawei stores and online store with an MSRP of €2,199 and an introductory offer of €200 off until September 19.

New design and new experiences for the senses

With the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, the company has integrated a new metallic magnesium alloy body that is very pleasant to the touch, instead of the classic shiny aluminum alloy finish usual in notebooks in its category. The device arrives in Spain in Ink Blue, a premium and elegant ink blue color, while the gray and white versions will not be available initially in the region. By applying advanced design techniques, such as the micro-arc oxidation coating process, HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is pleasant to the touch and offers a durable surface. For its part, the use of light and resistant magnesium alloys in the full-CNC unibody design of the laptop, gives it a weight of only 1.26 kg, which makes it a very light and resistant device.

HUAWEI Real Color FullView display recreates true colors

The new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro also features a 14.2-inch HUAWEI FullView Display with a high screen-to-body ratio of 92.5% and offers a resolution of 3.1K (3120 x 2080). Support for P3 and sRGB dual color gamuts with individually calibrated ΔE< 1 color accuracy level delivers a more immersive viewing experience. In addition, the MateBook X Pro’s Universal Color Consistency technology ensures that color quality and accuracy are the same across different Huawei devices. HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is the first notebook in history to obtain TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 3.0 certification, passing 17 rigorous tests that guarantee top-notch all-round eye comfort. Additionally, it comes coated with a magnetically controlled nano-optic AR coating that reduces light reflection by 60% to enhance the reading experience.

Interactive gestures for greater comfort

Another key novelty is HUAWEI Free Touch. The best touchpad on a MateBook laptop to date: In addition to its size, its haptic feedback enables management of critical functions through eight innovative gestures for taking screenshots, adjusting brightness, volume, and more. With this panel, users can take a screenshot or record screen with their knuckles or quickly minimize or close a window by tapping the top corner. Plus, you can even navigate during presentations with intuitive air gestures with the AI ​​Gestures feature, which lets you interpret air gestures to swipe up and down to scroll through PPT slides, air tap, or swipe to the right. left and right to play, pause, or adjust the playback progress of a video.

HUAWEI Smart Conference Optimized

The new version of HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is equipped with six speakers, software-level technology for sound optimization, HUAWEI SOUND, and a split frequency setting. The dual woofer array is back-to-back designed to deliver powerful bass, which combined with updated sound algorithms, delivers sound unprecedented in a MateBook. For its part, the four microphones integrated in the device have an exceptional pickup capacity, to pick up sound at a distance of up to 5 meters.

These excellent pickup, noise cancellation and sound reproduction capabilities, in addition to offering immersive entertainment experiences, bring video call quality to the level of professional conference equipment. In terms of image, HUAWEI MateBook X Pro integrates an HD front camera, equipped with artificial intelligence AI Camera technology, which offers the possibility to choose from virtual backgrounds to functions such as hardware-level beauty enhancement and FollowCam modes and Eye Contact, to allow you freedom of movement and offer your interlocutors a more immersive and personal experience. Thus, HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is the perfect companion for video calls and online classes.

An unprecedented smart office experience

The flagship feature of Huawei notebooks, the Super Device feature, enables HUAWEI MateBook X Pro to connect with Huawei phones, as well as MatePad tablets, MateView monitors, and smartscreens like Vision for cross-device collaboration. Also with Huawei FreeBuds headphone models, which already support Super Device function pop-up pairing. Now, MateBook X Pro users will have at their disposal an additional tool to increase their productivity thanks to multi-device interaction.