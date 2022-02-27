Huawei MateBook E: the OLED screen of this convertible is the most ambitious we have seen in a laptop of this brand

This newcomer to Huawei’s MateBook range looks good. Really good. And it is that this Chinese brand has not only pampered its construction in magnesium alloy and fiberglass; has also endowed the most ambitious screen that we have found so far on a Huawei laptop. However, this is by no means all.

The other asset that will allow this convertible to deal face to face with competing teams that have a similar ambition is, without a doubt, the experience that it offers us. And it plays a very important role in it. the new digital pen of this brand, which promises to be more precise and faster than ever. This is how this very interesting MateBook E spends them.

Huawei MateBook E: technical specifications

features SCREEN 12.6-inch 10-bit 16:10 OLED FullView Touch Display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits peak brightness delivery, 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage and color accuracy Delta E < 1 resolution 2560 x 1600 dots PROCESSOR 11th Gen Intel Core graphics intel iris xe RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR4x STORAGE SSD up to 512 GB with PCIe NVMe interface CONNECTIVITY 1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 (up to 40 Gbps) and 1 x 3.5mm combo mic/headphone jack WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY WiFi 6 Bluetooth 5.1 OS Windows 11 Home ENCLOSURE Magnesium alloy and fiberglass security Fingerprint sensor sound four speakers load 65 watts accessories Digital pen with 4096 pressure levels, 2 ms latency and 10-hour battery life battery 42Wh lithium polymer DIMENSIONS 306 x 215 x 7.9mm WEIGHT 709g PRICE From 649 to 1399 euros depending on configuration

The real heart of this team is its FullView OLED screen

I suggest that before we delve into the features of the organic panel of this convertible laptop, we take a look at its specifications. Huawei has chosen to integrate a processor 11th Gen Intel Coreand there is no doubt that it is a good option, although in my opinion it would have been preferable to bet on one of the new 12th generation Intel Core with Alder Lake microarchitecture.

The most ambitious version incorporates 16 GB LPDDR4x and a 512 GB SSD with PCIe NVMe interface

On the other hand, its Iris Xe graphics logic integrated in the CPU should be enough to easily solve the usage scenarios in which this equipment fits. In addition, the most ambitious version incorporates 16GB LPDDR4x and a 512 GB SSD with PCIe NVMe interface. In the table that we publish above these lines we can see that its connectivity is not bad at all, although it is a pity that it incorporates Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and not Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Now yes, let’s go with your screen. The 10-bit OLED panel on this convertible is 12.6-inches in size and has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 dots. According to Huawei, its maximum brightness delivery capacity is 600 nitsa figure that is not impressive, but it is not bad if we bear in mind that the depth of the blacks of the screens with organic panel contributes to the brightest areas of each frame being more convincing.

The typical contrast ratio of the OLED screen on this computer is what you would expect: 1,000,000:1. Nothing to object in this area. In addition, Huawei ensures that this panel manages to cover 100% DCI-P3 color space, and also that the accuracy with which it reproduces color is Delta E < 1 (which is very high accuracy), so on paper it should solve colorimetry outstandingly. We'll check it out when we get a chance to review it.

This is the experience that Huawei offers us with this convertible

As I have mentioned in the first lines of this article, the enclosure of this laptop is made of magnesium alloy and fiberglass. It is clear that Huawei engineers have chosen these materials to maximize their rigidity and shock absorption capacity without penalizing their portability (it weighs a moderate 709g).

Huawei engineers have used magnesium alloy and glass fiber in the enclosure to maximize its rigidity and shock absorption capacity.

The photographs that illustrate this article invite us to intuit how this equipment solves the two scenarios of use that it proposes, which are the usual ones for convertibles. And it is that we can use it as if it were a conventional laptop, or as if it were a tablets. The interesting thing is that to get the most out of its touch screen, this brand proposes us to use its new digital pen 2nd generation M-Pencil.

Huawei claims to have refined this accessory taking the original digital pen as a starting point, so that this revision implements 4096 levels of pressure and has a latency of only 2 ms. Sounds good. In addition, its autonomy, again according to the brand, is 10 hours. We will check it when it falls into our hands.

Huawei has confirmed that in some markets this pencil will be included with the equipment, and in others it will be necessary to buy it separately. Let’s cross our fingers so that in Spain be included and have a minimal impact on the final price of the equipment.

Huawei MateBook E: price and availability

Huawei has confirmed that the new MateBook E will be available in the coming weeks with a starting price of €649 for the basic version, which incorporates an 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB SSD. The most advanced version incorporates an 11th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD, and will cost €1,399.