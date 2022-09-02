Huawei Matebook E Go is the brand’s new 2-in-1 that should be launched on September 6

The E Go is a 2-in-1 notebook from the Chinese manufacturer that is about to hit the market. No specifications yet revealed, the product should be released on September 6th. At first, it arrives to occupy the entry-level segment among devices in this category. The company remains committed to its launches and should bring to the market the new Mate 50 line devices. In addition, there are rumors that indicate new more basic segment devices and new versions of folding. The Matebook E Go, in turn, comes from an announcement made by the company itself on the Chinese social network Weibo.

In the posted image, she confirms that the new laptop will be released on September 6th. It is still possible to check out a little bit of the look of the product, which will have a USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm jack for headphones. There is also a magnet on the side to equip the pen, which will be sold separately from the device. Huawei's new notebook will run Windows 11 as its default operating system. Now, the specifications have not yet been released, although rumors indicate that it will have a Qualcomm 8-core Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 processor, usually used for entry-level devices.