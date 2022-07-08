Huawei MateBook D 16 review: the big laptop you can imagine when you want it to be good, beautiful and cheap

Step by Step, huawei It has configured a family of laptops that it divides into three ranges and that already covers almost all possible diagonals.

The new Huawei MateBook D 16 is positioned directly as the largest screen diagonal within the D range, that of pure and hard consumption. In it, the balance of benefits, connectivity and above all a competitive price They are consumer requirements. And with this new laptop, Huawei gives a good response to the market.

Huawei MateBook D 16 data sheet

A little bit of everything without weight being a problem

Beyond some finishing details, the Matebooks of huawei they are laptops that one can easily identify at first glance. They are sober well built and they always leave some detail as a house brand. We will talk about that later.

The Huawei MateBook D 16 He is the oldest brother in the whole family. The most economical series focused on the most basic consumer market already has its model with a diagonal that is all joys.

The Huawei MateBook D 16 is a laptop with a good screen diagonal but neither heavy nor excessively large

Huawei’s new laptop does so with a clear premise: robustness in construction thanks to the metallic finish without the weight being excessive. The model that we have analyzed marked 1.7 kg on the scale, a whole operation bikini well done.

The Huawei MateBook D 16 it is also content in its dimensions, with a good reduction of frames. The screen-to-body ratio is 90%.

In these 16-inch devices, tinkering with the connections is not well seen. Huawei does not do it in its new model either, although it could always have added, for example, an SD memory card slot, which never hurts.

In total we have five main ports, all of them clearly looking at the general and non-professional target audience.

On the right side we have two USB type A ports (one USB 3.2 One 1 and the other USB 2.0 flat) while on the left is the dual USB-C port (both support charging and data, but only one of them video output), an HDMI and the mixed 3.5mm port for headphone and microphone.

Nor is there missing fingerprint readerwell integrated into the power button and perfectly working.

A 1080p webcam where it makes sense

When faced with Huawei laptops, one always wonders whether it will be able to make video calls effectively or not. And I’m not just talking about video quality. The usual thing is that the brand places the webcam as a key on your computer and thus loses a valid angle for it.

Huawei has not only placed a quality webcam in its Matebook D 16 but has placed it where it can be used

In this Huawei MateBook D 16 there are no surprises but rather the opposite. Once again we insist on the focus that Huawei has placed on the consumer market, offering a very valid team for the whole family and chores.

The webcam of this model is in the upper frame of the screen. Offers a 1080p video quality and it is supported by four microphones with noise reduction that we can choose to manage the AI ​​that Huawei puts to work for us.

The quality of both and Bluetooth 5.1.

We also have the comfortable Huawei Share, even more powerful with search functions as well as file movement between devices. It has been baptized as Super Device Function. But these must be from the Huawei brand and with the EMUI 12 operating system.

With an already very large ecosystem, Huawei has made its equipment and accessories easy to “see” and pair with eye-catching automatic pop-ups

Something similar happens with the function automatic pop-ups. Those floating windows with battery information or quick connection of accessories like headphones, speakers, printers or keyboards have high compatibility restrictions. But if you are in the Huawei ecosystem they are a great advantage.

16 inches but FullHD

The D series has a common point among Huawei laptops: the IPS display with matte finish and 1080p resolution.

The Huawei MateBook D 16 It continues with that plan, but at a 16-inch diagonal, not going over 1920×1200 pixels limits its use somewhat. It is a factor to take into account although the handicap actual will depend on how you use the equipment.

For the rest, Huawei more than meets the price we pay for the equipment and has improved the two critical points of the D series of other years: brightness and contrast.

The new screen has a brightness of 300 nits, contrast 1200:1, coverage 100% sRGB and the matte finish makes it very comfortable to use in any environment. In addition, it does not lose its attractiveness and the 16:10 format is appreciated for productivity tasks.

In the design of this Huawei MateBook D 16, it is surprising that Huawei has not placed two large speakers on the sides of the keyboard. We’ll see what he has dedicated to something else.

Due to this, the placement of the stereo speakers remains for the lower part of the chassis. There is therefore no imprint of large speakers but a fairly powerful sound is achieved, capable of filling a room and all this without distortions although with a somewhat flat behavior.

The lack of bass of this equipment can be compensated