Huawei MateBook D 15 is renewed with the new AMD Ryzen 5500 processors

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A year after the arrival on the market of the MateBook D 15 with an Intel processor, Huawei has just announced the return of this ultralight laptop, updated to incorporate a Ryzen 5 5500U processor to offer an improvement of up to “123% more performance” compared to its previous model.

Maintaining the main characteristics of its predecessor, we find ourselves again before a computer designed to improve portability for users, with a thickness of only 16.9 millimeters at its thickest point, and a weight of just 1.63 kilograms which makes it an ideal laptop for users who usually work or study both outside and inside the home. And it is that once again having a sober design with concise lines that run through its aluminum chassis highlighting, this laptop will go unnoticed in any environment.

Although this does not mean that it is not a laptop not suitable for gaming. In fact, the Huawei MateBook D 15 is presented as a true all-rounder, capable of faithfully reproducing any content thanks to its 15.6-inch Full HD resolution IPS screen. In addition, thanks to its extremely narrow top and side bezels, the notebook reaches a screen-to-body ratio of 87%offering a more immersive viewing experience.

Huawei MateBook D 15

On the other hand, thought to accompany us both work, study and games, this panel has received TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certifications and Flicker Free anti-flicker technologyattesting to the effectiveness of the notebook’s Eye Comfort features in relieving eye strain even during the longest usage sessions.

Thus, as we said, the main novelty of this computer lies in the jump to the 7nm AMD Ryzen 5500U SoCa 6-core, 12-thread processor coupled with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, which together with the high-speed PCIe SSD drive, provide reliability and speed when performing resource-intensive tasks.

On the other hand, the new Huawei MateBook D 15 incorporates a new fan with double blades in the shape of a shark fin (dubbed Huawei Shark Fin) which the company claims maintains higher airflow while reducing noise levels. As for the battery, we can also find a notable improvement, with an increase to 56 Wh that will offer us up to 9.1 hours of autonomy in working conditions and productivity.

Currently we can already find this laptop available for purchase through the official website and physical stores of Huawei under an introductory price of 799 euros for its only available version of 8 and 512 GB.

Huawei MateBook D 15 is renewed with the new AMD Ryzen 5500 processors

