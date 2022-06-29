HomeTech NewsSmart GadgetsHuawei MateBook 16s and MateBook D 16, new laptops to compete with...

Huawei MateBook 16s and MateBook D 16, new laptops to compete with Apple’s MacBook family

The Asian manufacturer has become one of the best alternatives to Apple’s MacBook family of laptops thanks to a very complete family of computers. Now, Huawei has just introduced its new laptops for the MateBook family. And we already told you that the Huawei MateBook 16s and MateBook D 16 They arrive with enough weapons to stand up to the solutions of their great rival.

For this they boast a very stylized design and 12th generation Intel Core processors to ensure the best performance. Let’s see in detail what they hide inside.

Great design and powerful features

On an aesthetic level we find two laptops that boast of noble materials for its aluminum chassis, which guarantees great lightness as well as robustness. To this, we must add some characteristics beyond any doubt.

In the case of Huawei MateBook 16s, its 16-inch screen offers 2.5K resolution and 3:2 format with a panel that offers a maximum brightness of 300 nits. And its screen ratio, with minimalist frames, will make it the main character.

Do you know how long it would take for a computer to crack one of your passwords?

enlarge photo

Huawei MateBook 16s huawei

And eye, what this model has a thickness of only 17.8 mm, thanks to its Huawei Shark Fin cooling system that has given such good results with other models. Being the most vitaminized model, the Huawei MateBook 16s boasts 12th generation Intel Core i7 processors, plus 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD. Finally, it boasts an 84 Wh battery, which guarantees great autonomy.

We also have the Huawei MateBook D16, a model with a slightly less stylized design and whose 16-inch screen is Full HD and in 16:10 format. Your processor in this case may be a Intel Core i5 or a 12th generation Core i7 and 512 GB SSD.

Finally, both models they come with windows 11 and Huawei’s suite of tools, such as its Smart Conference system that improves the sound and the camera so that your video conferences look better than ever.

Availability and price of the Huawei MateBook 16s and D 16

As for the price and release date, you can now buy these new laptops through the manufacturer’s website with a promotional offer that includes a Huawei MatePad 11 tablet as a gift.

  • Huawei MateBook 16s with Intel Core i7, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB:: 1,699 euros
  • Huawei MateBook D16 Intel Core i5, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB: 999 euros
  • Huawei MateBook D16 Intel Core i7, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB: 1,299 euros

