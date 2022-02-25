Huawei MateBook 16, the new 16-inch laptop designed for productivity

Taking advantage of the framework of the MWC 2022, and apneas a week since the arrival of its latest model, Huawei has once again presented one of its most popular products, with the arrival of the new Huawei MateBook 16 laptopwhich while maintaining the lightweight design and portability of its family, features some new performance and power enhancements.

Designed for professionals who seek performance and quality, Huawei MateBook 16 improves productivity and facilitates work related to the creative field thanks to the update of its processor, now with the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series, is complemented with the improved Shark Fin cooling system of the company, with double blades in the shape of a shark fin that improves performance and controls heat dissipation more silently.

Although it is certainly worth noting that it is the world’s first notebook to receive TÜV Rheinland certification for color accuracy and fast stabilityan accreditation that recognizes the ability of your screen to reproduce true colors.

As a new member of the MateBook family, it not only inherits Huawei’s distinctive design and innovative, intelligent technology, but also stays true to the brand’s DNA by integrating a FullView screen with ultra-reduced frames and professional quality, as well as powerful performance and new multi-device collaboration capabilities that enhance the user experience.

a pane 16-inch IPS with 90% screen-to-body ratio, offering a wide viewing space for any type of activity, even in the creative field, at the same time that it allows the viewing of audiovisual content in an immersive way. The aspect ratio is 3:2, allowing users to more immersively use the screen area when enjoying their content. The screen supports up to 2.5K resolution ideal for playing movies or entertainment in superior quality, with professional color accuracy that guarantees reproduction of up to 1.07 billion colors and the 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

With a minimalist designHuawei MateBook 16 has a high-strength aluminum metal body finished through a ceramic sandblasting process that offers premium strength and finishes while maintaining optimal weight and size, barely reaching 1.99 kilograms with a thickness maximum of only 17.8 millimeters.

Availability and price

Thus, the Huawei MateBook 16 has already been dated for its launch in Spain on February 28, under a pre-purchase format which can be done through the Huawei eStore (until March 16) with an offer that will add Huawei Sound Joy headphones and the 2nd Generation Huawei Mouse wireless mouse as gifts, at a reduced price yet to be confirmed.

However, the company has already announced that from March 21 this laptop will begin to be distributed in the rest of the official sales channels, with a retail price from 1,199 eurosavailable both with an AMD Ryzen R5 processor with 16 + 512 GB, and in its AMD Ryzen R7 version with 16 + 512 GB.