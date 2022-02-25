Huawei MateBook 16, review: a great screen to start playing seriously with the elders of the class

After surpassing the models with diagonals around 13-14 inches, the next market niche in which a good part of the brands are fine-tuning their proposals is that of the 16 inch screen laptops and with a more professional cut than pure and hard consumption.

The Huawei Mate Book 16 It is the proposal of the Asian giant, which comes with well-known and value aspects of models with less diagonal, but adding more inches to the panel, which is the key in this type of laptop. At EuroXlivewe have already tested Huawei’s new MateBook, recently arrived on the Spanish market.

Huawei MateBook 16 data sheet

Screen 16-inch IPS (100% sRGB) resolution 2K (2520×1680 pixels) at 60Hz 189 dpi 3:2 aspect ratio microprocessor AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 principal memory 16GB DDR4 storage 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD connectivity 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack

1x HDMI 2.0

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 2x USB-C (Charging, Data and Displayport) wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.1 OTHERS Fingerprint reader on home button HD webcam integrated in the keyboard HuaweiShare integrated battery 84Wh (135W USB-C adapter) OS Windows 11 weight and thickness 1.99kg and 17.8mm price —

Sturdy and well built

The Huawei Mate Book 16 It does not leave an iota of the design line that sounds so familiar to us from previous models of Huawei laptops. That is why it is great news for this new member of a product range that is gaining traction in the Huawei catalog with great force.

The Huawei Matebok 16 does not surprise with its appearance but it has high-level details

The new laptop is large but it maintains very well contained dimensions considering the 16-inch screen it offers us. It has an elegant design, leaves a great sense of robustness and its excellent metallic finish It easily conveys the feeling of being in front of a team that is not an entry-level team. It is enough to observe (and touch) the polished bezels as a sample, the solidity of the screen hinge or that it can be opened with just one finger despite its large size.

And all this without the weight being heavily penalized, which is fair 2kg. Balanced for a device of this size but not so light that it can be considered a laptop to carry with us comfortably all the time.

The Huawei MateBook 16 has a nice touch and its brushed-type finish (only available in space gray) takes great handling and dirt.

The space gray tone It is maintained throughout the body, including the interior, giving it a continuity that looks great on it.

Good connectivity with the big webcam mole on the keyboard

Despite his achievement thickness of 1.7cmthe Huawei MateBook 16 enjoys correct connectivity.

We have two USB-C ports that support charging, data and DisplayPort output, as well as an HDMI 2.0 and headphone port, all on the left side. There are then two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports on the opposite side of the device.

In the wireless aspect, this Huawei MateBook 16 is a device with Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO connectivity and Bluetooth 5.1

Despite the bad idea that it is, what we do not get rid of in this Huawei MateBook 16 is its webcam placed as a key in the last row of the keyboard. Here we no longer talk about whether at this point a webcam with quality 720p It should be the best option in this type of laptop but because of its integrated placement, which makes it practically unusable.

It does not seem the most suitable angle to spend many hours on video calls

If it is retractablealso allows a 90% body/screen ratio, but its working angle is ridiculous for video calls.

What this Huawei MateBook 16 fails us with is the availability of a fingerprint reader located on the power button. It is a good size and works perfectly. Just touch on it and we are already inside the Windows 11 system automatically and safely.

4:3 screen, the most visible weapon of this Matebook 16

In the consumer range, the differentiation between notebooks in the same range is based on details. From the keyboard, sound, connectivity or, as is the case with this Huawei Matebook 16, from the screen.

The Huawei Mate Book 16 bet everything on the 16-inch diagonal, using a panel of IPS type with 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. The panel is well calibrated from the factory, has very good contrast, offers good color fidelity, but its color accuracy △E＝1 leaves it a bit far from the most professional use in the creative field.

The screen has a high brightness (around 350 nits) and although it offers a non-matte finish, indoor viewing is good, while outdoors, although it suffers from a little more reflections, it is nothing to worry about.

Without having the fidelity that a creative professional needs, the screen of the Huawei MateBook 16 plays the trick of the 4: 3 format and a great balance of features for the consumer market

The panel of Huawei MateBook 16 plays its great asset in the combination of the 16-inch diagonal with the 4:3 screen format, a success for productive teams. This choice, as in Huawei’s smaller diagonal models, is the great success and contribution of the Asian manufacturer to the laptop market.

We have also been satisfied with your resolution. It is 2520×1680 pixels, and it leaves us with adequate sharpness to work and consume content, although it should not be forgotten that the density remains below 200 dpi and could have been improved. As could the 60hz screen refreshbut we would be talking about another range and price for this Huawei MateBook 16, which also plays the trick of the price for its value.

great speakers

Placing the main speakers on the sides of the keyboard is not always a guarantee of quality or power. But we must say that in the case of this Huawei MateBook 16 it has been like that.

The two speakers offer a very powerful sound as well as well balanced. There is a full presence of mid tones, the voices are clearly heard and we even find a good bass boost. With multimedia content it is a delight to listen to them. Too bad the 4:3 format of the screen penalizes the experience somewhat with the irremediable black bands.

AMD Ryzen 7 at the controls

One of the critical decisions that can have the most impact when buying a new laptop is choosing if we want a computer with processors of Intel or AMD. Who would have told us just a few years ago. But now it is a reality and some manufacturers even offer the same model with both options for the consumer.

In this Huawei MateBook 16, the Asian giant bets directly on AMD’s Ryzen 7. Specifically, we meet the Ryzen 7 5800H and its 8 cores (and 16 threads) with Zen 3 architecture and a maximum working frequency of 4.4 GHz.

The Ryzen 7 shine again in a consumer laptop especially when we have many tasks going on, as will be usual. And as we will see, they also take some advantage in consumption compared to Intel equivalents, thus offering better autonomy.

The Huawei Matebok 16 model that we have tested in EuroXlivehad 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD drive with good performance.

in the usual test of performance to which we submit all the laptops that go through the EuroXlivetest table, this Huawei Matebok 16 has confirmed the excellent performance and level of the Ryzen 7 5800H, one of the current reference processors.

In tests with CineBench R23, this laptop exceeded 11000 points in the Multi-core test and it stayed at 1320 points in the Single Core test. In PCMark 8, the Work, Home, and Creative tests scored 5,274, 4,491, and 6,358 points, respectively.

In the Huawei MateBook 16 data sheet what is most missing is the inclusion of some kind of dedicated graph. Despite the good performance of the integrated Radeon RX Vega 8, the most professional aspirations of this laptop cannot be achieved by counting only on the integrated one associated with the Ryzen processors, which offer us a performance in the usual tests with 3DMark of almost 16000 points. in Night Raid, 1352 points in TimeSpy and almost 3500 in the Fire Strike test.

Although logically it is not a team to play, its global power allows us sporadic dabbling in various titles, with good performance if it is e-sports, such as FIFA 22, which we can play at 1080p and maximum quality with stability above 75 fps

In more demanding titles, an example that we like to take as a reference in laptops without dedicated graphics is the internal test in DIRT 5. This Huawei MateBook 16 achieves a refresh rate playing at 1080p and maximum quality of 17.7fps.

At the cooling level, the Huawei MateBook 16 is also at an excellent level. It has two fans of generous dimensions, as well as outlets and air intakes at the bottom and on the hinge of the screen.

In addition to being very powerful, the Huawei Matebook 16 can boast of being a laptop that remains silent even when we demand the most of it.

Despite the power that it has shown to reach, we have loved the very low level of noise that the fans introduce even when they are pushed to the maximum, that is, gaming. They are appreciable but within the scope of what we can consider silent fans, reaching a maximum according to our measurements, a sound level of only 30 dB.

Nor is the heat generated a concern, which is far from bothering even when using the equipment on the knees. It also does not affect the keyboard in a worrying way.

All day with the Matebook 16 away from home without problem

Although it is not a device that we consider portable to carry from one place to another, this Huawei MateBook 16 has paid very special attention to the section of the autonomy. And that makes us happy because it frees us from cables, which is always good news.

The Huawei MateBook 16 has a large capacity battery. They are 84Wh that have offered us excellent autonomy in our usual tests with brightness around 50% and varied tasks related to both leisure and work.

One of the great news of the Huawei Matebok 16 is that we can use it for more than 11 hours without having to worry about where we have left the charger.

On average, on the test days, we have achieved between 11 and 12 hours of real autonomy, in accordance with the results of the test with PCMark 8, which indicated an autonomy of just over 10 and a half hours.

It is a excellent autonomy for a team with this screen diagonal and features.

Regarding the load, it is carried out