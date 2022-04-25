Tech NewsMobile

Huawei Mate Xs 2: The new folding already has a presentation date

Today, Huawei has officially confirmed the launch of its next foldable phone, Huawei Mate Xs 2, which will take place on April 28. Huawei has organized a launch event to welcome its fifth foldable smartphone along with new products. The announcement has been made by Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei CBG, on the Weibo social network, who has said that the next Huawei Mate Xs 2 will exceed the imagination of all folding phones. As a leader in the foldable industry, Huawei continues to overcome technical bottlenecks. From the industry’s first Mate X folding hinge technology, to the patented Mate X2 dual-rotation waterdrop hinge technology, to the P50 Pocket’s seamless vertical folding aesthetic shape, we continue to lead the industry in innovation. HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is the fifth foldable flagship we launched, which will surpass the imagination of all foldable screen phones. On April 28, we invite everyone to witness the launch of Huawei’s foldable flagship and a full stage of new products. The announcement is accompanied by an image confirming that the phone will fold out. Huawei has not confirmed much information regarding this upcoming Huawei smartphone, but expect to see more leaks and rumors regarding the Huawei Mate Xs 2.

