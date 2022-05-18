Huawei Mate Xs 2, new folding phone to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

It was an open secret that the Asian manufacturer was working on a new folding phone and now they have just made the official presentation of the Huawei Mate Xs 2, a premium smartphone that arrives with the aim of beating the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the main reference when buying a product with these characteristics.

To do this, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 boasts an exquisite design, as well as features beyond any doubt. Although with a big but: you will not enjoy Google services due to the veto by the United States.

Design and features of the Huawei Mate Xs 2

We will start by talking about the design of the Huawei Mate Xs 2, since it hides some very interesting surprises. For a start, this model does not have two screens Like other models, we return to the example of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. In the case of Huawei’s folding phone, it bets on a flexible OLED panel capable of reaching 7.8 inches when it is unfolded, or 6.5 inches if it is folded. Besides, the hinge is much stronger. The company claims that it better withstands falls, bumps and breaks to offer a robust product that is also very premium.

Note that the folding system is external so that the screen stays on the back, so you can take some selfies looking at the image. Speaking of the panel, we are before a Flexible OLED screen with resolution 2480 x 2200 pixels when unfolded and 2480 x 1176 inches when folded. In both cases, its refresh rate is 120 Hz.

When lifting the hood we find a processor Snapdragon 888 adapted to offer 4G connectivity, again due to the restrictions imposed by the United States. It is a bit old SoC, but it is still one of the most powerful on the market. Note that there will be two versions 8 and 12 GB of RAM and internal storage of 256 and 512 GB.

Moving on to the photographic section, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 has a triple camera system with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens capable of 3X optical zoom or 30x digital zoom. We could not forget about its 10 megapixel front camera.

We couldn’t forget about the huawei mate xs 2 battery, more than enough to support the entire weight of the hardware thanks to a configuration that includes a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast charge. The model with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage has a 4,880 mAh battery, although this collector’s version will not leave the Asian market.

In this case, Huawei has not wanted to risk and has opted for Android. In this way, we will not see a Mate Xs 2 with HarmonyOS, the company’s operating system. As expected, although it comes with the Google OS, it dispenses with the manufacturer’s services, so you will have to manually install applications such as Gmail or Google Maps, to give an example.

Availability and price

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 will arrive in Spain throughout the month of June, with a single version with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage at a price of 1999 euros.

