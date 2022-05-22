Huawei Mate Xs 2 arrives in Europe

Less than a month after the presentation in China, Huawei Mate Xs 2 lands on the international market: Europe included, although initially only in Germany. The top-of-the-range folding is more refined than the previous model: it decreases the weight and the double rotation Falcon Wing hinge, in ultralight aluminum, has been subjected to a significant optimization process, which guarantees a softer fold (reducing any marks on the screen) and increased longevity.

The smartphone keeps its approach to the idea of ​​folding intact, with the screen that remains towards the outside instead of inside as, for example, in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold. This has some advantages: you do not need a dedicated external display, and you can save on the number of cameras, to begin with, all to the advantage of lightness, bulk and production simplicity. That said, it’s easier to scratch the display, which isn’t glass.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

The technical specifications are the same as the Chinese model, but it is worth summing them up by adding a few more details:

Display : True-Chroma 7.8 “, foldable OLED, resolution of 2,480 x 2,200 pixels (8: 7.1 ratio), maximum refresh 120 Hz, sampling rate 240 Hz, anti-reflective coating Nano Optical Layer. When closed the usable area is 6.5 “, resolution of 2,480 x 1,176 pixels (19: 9 ratio)

: True-Chroma 7.8 “, foldable OLED, resolution of 2,480 x 2,200 pixels (8: 7.1 ratio), maximum refresh 120 Hz, sampling rate 240 Hz, anti-reflective coating Nano Optical Layer. When closed the usable area is 6.5 “, resolution of 2,480 x 1,176 pixels (19: 9 ratio) SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (4G modem)

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (4G modem) RAM : 8 or 12 GB

: 8 or 12 GB Archiving internal: 512 GB

internal: 512 GB Cameras : rear main wide angle: 50MP, OIS rear secondary ultra-wide angle: 13 MP rear secondary telephoto (3X optical zoom): 8 MP front wide angle: 10MP

: Drums : 4,600 mAh

: 4,600 mAh Charging speed : 66 W (Huawei SuperCharge)

: 66 W (Huawei SuperCharge) Cooling down : Graphene Liquid Cooling System

: Graphene Liquid Cooling System Audio : stereo speaker

: stereo speaker Operating system: Harmony OS 2.0 with Huawei Mobile Services (NO GMS)

Unfortunately, Huawei does not go too far into the concrete details of European marketing: we don’t know how much it will cost, what memory cuts will come, what color variants, or whether after the initial exclusivity for Germany it will expand into other markets. The absence of Google services due to the American ban probably affects the caution on the part of the Chinese company.