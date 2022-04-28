Huawei Mate Xs 2, an impressive design for a foldable that has everything against it

New folding mobile on the market, this time from Huawei: the brand has presented in its country of origin the Huawei Mate Xs 2evolution of the previous Huawei Mate Xs with a design that maintains the key of the originals: outdoor single screen. Powerful, with an attractive style, loaded with good hardware and without involving excessive evolution over its predecessors.

We all know that folding screen mobiles will be everywhere in the not too distant future; for more than currently be a trend rather than a palpable reality. As strange as they are, there is a model that has reached the line of popularity: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Huawei, for its part, has it a little more difficult due to international problems, but it is not willing to give up. in the field of flexibility.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 data sheet

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Screen 7.8-inch OLED unfolded (2,489 x 2,200 pixels)

6.5 inches folded (1,176 x 2,480 pixels

120Hz refresh rate

240 Hz touch sampling Processor Snapdragon 888 4G

Adreno 660 GPU RAM 8/12GB Storage 256/512GB

Expansion using NM cards rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels, f / 1.8

Wide angle: 13 megapixels, f / 2.2

Telephoto: 8 megapixels, 3x zoom, f / 2.4, OIS Frontal camera 10.7 megapixels, f/2.2 connectivity Dual 4G

Dual Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Battery 4,500 mAh in the 8 GB RAM version // 4,880 in the 12 GB model

Fast charge 66W Dimensions and weight Open: 156.1 x 139.3 x 5.4-11.1mm

Closed: 156.1 x 75.5 x 11.1mm

Weight: 255 grams 8GB // 257 grams 12GB android version Harmony OS 2.1 Price From 1439.51 euros to change

A competent processor, although without the 5G

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is a phone call with all the letters, and not because on paper it is exaggerated in size. Yes, it hides its real dimensions once it is folded; with tablet extension when it shows its full potential.

Having the screen in the air supposes a greater fragility, also a greater attractiveness. With a flexible OLED panel that reaches 7.8 inches unfolded, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 stays at 6.6 inches once it is closed; with a thickness that is not exaggerated for its characteristics: 11.1 mm after closing. And without losing the high refresh rate at 120 Hz.

The processor chosen by Huawei maintains certain doubts when included in a mobile of the highest range: the Snapdragon 888 without 5G powers the device with versions of storage and RAM that reach 512 and 12 GB. What do you need more space? Huawei offers expansion through its proprietary NM Card.

The chosen cameras keep the numbers high: since they are located in the area of ​​the phone where there is a frame, the mobile takes the opportunity to offer 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel wide angle and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto. As a complement, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 anchors a front camera under the folding panel of 10.7 megapixels. Although it is not necessary either due to its physical characteristics.

Since the Huawei Mate Xs 2 is going to stay in China (at least for now), its users will not miss Google’s apps and services (it doesn’t have them). The mobile comes out with HarmonyOS 2.1 and with a 4,500mAh battery (somewhat smaller in the 12 GB model) that is quickly revived thanks to its 66 W charger.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 price and availability

The phone is already official in China and will surely stay there. It will begin to be sold from May 17 at the following prices: