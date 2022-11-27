Huawei Mate X3 may launch soon with new hinge and SD 8 Gen 2, says rumor

After launching the Mate 50 line, Huawei is now starting to focus on the development of the Mate X3. According to Chinese sources, the development of the foldable smartphone is at an advanced stage.
Therefore, the certification version of the Mate X3 has already been sent to various regulatory agencies, while mass production is also expected to start soon.
These sources claim that the Mate X3’s foldable display has been improved and that the new hinge can make the panel not show any kind of creasesince the fold will be made much lighter.
The new Huawei Mate X3 also tends to be thinner and lighter, as Huawei heard public feedback on previous models and took action.
As for the processor of the new foldable, there are those who believe that it will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset🇧🇷 However, as usual, the SoC will not work with a 5G modem, as Huawei remains on the US sanctions list.
The screen should still be 8 inches, but the refresh rate can reach 120 Hz, the main camera tends to be 50 MP and the battery will have 4,500 mAh.
Finally, we should expect the presence of HarmonyOS as an operating system.
