Huawei Mate X3 may launch soon with new hinge and SD 8 Gen 2, says rumor

After launching the Mate 50 line, Huawei is now starting to focus on the development of the Mate X3. According to Chinese sources, the development of the foldable smartphone is at an advanced stage.

Therefore, the certification version of the Mate X3 has already been sent to various regulatory agencies, while mass production is also expected to start soon.

These sources claim that the Mate X3’s foldable display has been improved and that the new hinge can make the panel not show any kind of creasesince the fold will be made much lighter.